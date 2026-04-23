‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County’ Spinoff to Star Aspyn Ovard and Bobbi Althoff

Disney has greenlit an expansion of “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” in Orange County, Calif. led by online personalities Aspyn Ovard and Bobbi Althoff.

The new series, titled “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County,” will follow a new group of dynamic young mothers in Orange County who collide in a community where beliefs are not just their religion; they are their identity, per the official logline.

Ovard, who has posted YouTube videos for over a decade, recently entered the public eye amid her divorce with Parker Ferris, and has since been exploring her sexuality. Ovard might be a familiar face to “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” fans after attending a Halloween party in Season 2.

In addition to Ovard and Althoff, the series also stars Avery Woods, Salomé Andrea, Mayci Neeley’s sister McCall DaPron, Chandler Higginson, Ashleigh Pease and Madison Bontempo.

The official logline for the series is as follows: “While some defend their way of life, fighting against modernity, others embrace change, becoming a platform to disrupt the status quo. Scandals and secrets will be revealed, facades will crumble, and families and friendships will change forever on both sides of the battlefield as this group of strong, game-changing influencers comes together to build their answer to #MomTok.”

Notably, the main cast for “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County” does not include any cast members from the flagship “Mormon Wives” series, which is gearing up to resume production after pausing over a month ago amid a domestic violence dispute involving lead Taylor Frankie Paul, which also led to Paul’s season of “The Bachelorette” getting pulled from ABC’s lineup.

Several cast members have been spotted in the area, however, potentially paving the way for some cameos.

Like “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,” the spinoff series is produced by Jeff Jenkins Productions, in association with 3BMG and Walt Disney Television Alternative. EPs for the series include Jeff Jenkins, Russell Jay-Staglik, Amanda Weinstein, Melissa Bidwell and Brandon Beck at Jeff Jenkins Productions as well as Ross Weintraub and Reinout Oerlemans at 3BMG and Georgia Berger, Lisa Filipelli and Danielle Pistotnik at Select Entertainment.