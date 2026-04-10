‘The Testaments’ Costume Colors Explained

We’ve officially reentered Gilead, specifically Aunt Lydia’s School for Future Wives, where students’ wardrobe colors define their status at the institution in Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” sequel series “The Testaments.”

The girls at the school are either a pink, a plum or a pearl girl, and while they are in different groups — separated by age and experience — they all must follow the same rules of the institution.

Here’s a little breakdown from Hulu of their school and curriculum: “Everything these girls are doing at the Aunt Lydia Premarital Preparatory Academy is part of a curriculum designed to turn them into obedient, supportive Wives. The goal is for them to be fully broken before they’re married off so that their husbands never have to deal with taming them. They come fully-trained, offering the men a wife who ALWAYS exhibits obedience with exactness. Part of their schooling is teaching them collective, crafty social activities that they’ll do with other Wives. The Aunts are teaching them survival skills — how to fit in and understand the power dynamics.”

We’re explaining the girls’ uniforms, but while we’re at it, we’ll tell you about the wives, aunts, marthas and the handmaids.

Check it out below.