‘The Testaments’ Star Mattea Conforti Unpacks Becka’s Drunken Revelation in Episode 5: ‘So Many Internal Battles’

Note: This article contains spoilers for Season 1, Episode 5 of “The Testaments.”

“The Testaments” star Mattea Conforti unpacked her character Becka’s huge revelation in Episode 5, explaining how “liquid courage” helped her share her internal battle with Daisy (Lucy Halliday).

As viewers, we’ve all seen the twinkle in Becka’s eye and the warmth in her heart when it comes to her love for Agnes (Chase Infiniti). It’s a more than a just a friend type of love, and it’s been developing just as quickly as their trajectories to becoming wives in Gilead. And that’s exactly how and when Becka could no longer hold water — or in this case, liquor — about her true feelings.

During the ball for the plums with green pins, one of the commanders gets Becka so drunk to the point of stomach sickness. Daisy then takes Becka under her care and escorts her to a bathroom, where Becka expresses her love for Agnes for the first time.

Conforti said alcohol played a major part in her divulging her feelings for Agnes to Daisy, but noted that Becka is also just tired of keeping them hidden.

“I think, obviously, [alcohol] had a very big role in her confronting her own feelings to Daisy in that episode,” Conforti told TheWrap. “However, I think that it was just a culmination of so many feelings that had to be suppressed and so many internal battles and struggles that Becka, unfortunately, had to go through from that Episode 1, from straight off the jargon. I think letting one internal struggle that she has been dealing with for such a long time out was just bound to happen. And unfortunately, it was alleviated through that liquid courage.”

In Gilead, homosexuality is not condoned whatsoever, and it is often punished by a death sentence. Becka understand’s Gilead’s rules entirely, but still felt comfortable sharing her secret with Daisy, despite the stereotypes associated with pearl girls’ loyalty. Conforti said Daisy’s experience as a person from the outside world gave her much needed insight.

“I think it was a combination of many things. I think one: she was the closest person, out of convenience, that she could talk to. But also, I think in a way, Daisy offers a new insight to her world. She’s from the outside world. She has a new perspective to offer. And Becka isn’t enthused with her her ultimate fate in Gilead of one day becoming a wife and one day becoming a mother to someone’s children. She doesn’t want that. And Daisy has seen alternative options in an alternative universe that exists. So I think Becka finds some comfort in knowing that Daisy cold possibly understand her feelings of feeling different in a unique way.”

“The Testaments” Season 1, Episode 5 is now streaming on Hulu.