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‘The Traitors’ Season 6 Cast: Kristin Chenoweth, Casey Wilson and ‘Love Island’ Voice Iain Stirling

Dominic Monaghan, Taylor Hale, Whitney Leavitt, Cynthia Bailey, Gizelle Bryant, Michele Fitzgerald, Bianca Del Rio and more join the Emmy-winning Peacock competition series

JD Knapp
The Traitors, Alan Cumming
Alan Cumming hosts "The Traitors" Season 4 (Peacock)
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Just a day after the premiere of “The Traitors: New Blood” (aka Season 5) on NBC, Peacock has decided to reveal which celebrities will be following in those civilians’ footsteps for Season 6 of the franchise.

Kristin Chenoweth, Casey Wilson, Dominic Monaghan, Taylor Hale, Whitney Leavitt, Cynthia Bailey, Gizelle Bryant, Michele Fitzgerald, Bianca Del Rio and “Love Island” narrator Iain Stirling are all joining the murderous competition show.

They’ll be accompanied by Q Burdette, Rachel Robinson, Johnny Sibilly, Boman Martinez-Reid, Bronwyn Newport, Chloe Kim, Cody Simpson, Craig Conover, Emira D’Spain, Jag Bains, JaNa Craig, Joey Graziadei and Rashad Jennings, rounding out the cast of 23. As always, Alan Cumming will be back as host to oversee the Scottish shenanigans.

In fact, Cumming announced the cast with a YouTube roundtable on Friday. “Ah, the stage is set for a new season of ‘The Traitors’ — and what a company we’ve assembled,” he teased. “Places, everyone!”

The cast reveal also comes just days after “The Traitors” was renewed for three more seasons on Wednesday after it dominated at the 2026 Emmys on Monday. Season 4 won seven Emmy Awards this year, including for host, production design, cinematography, costumes, directing, picture editing and overall Outstanding Reality Competition Program.

The Studio Lambert series comes from executive producers Stephen Lambert, Mike Cotton, Sam Rees-Jones, Rosie Franks, Tim Harcourt, Jack Burgess, Darrell Olsen and Cumming. The U.S. version premiered in January 2023 based off the Dutch original, “De Verraders.”

The first four seasons of “The Traitors” are available to stream on Peacock, with Season 6 coming soon, while “New Blood” airs Thursdays on NBC before streaming next day.

Alan Cumming, The Traitors
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JD Knapp

JD Knapp

JD Knapp is the morning news editor at TheWrap, with a personal preference for horror movies, bubblegum pop, reality TV, sitcoms, and animation. After growing up in Connecticut and graduating from Emerson College in Boston with a degree in Broadcast Journalism, he has gone on to work for national outlets such as People, E! News,…

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