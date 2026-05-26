‘The View’: Alyssa Farah Griffin Shocks Audience When She Accidentally Refers to Donald Trump Jr.’s Wedding as His Funeral

Alyssa Farah Griffin had a brutal slip of the tongue on Tuesday morning’s episode of “The View,” when she stunned the audience by accidentally referring to Donald Trump Jr.’s wedding as his funeral.

The moment came as the ABC hosts were discussing the president’s absence at his son’s wedding, and Farah Griffin noted that she also discussed the topic on CNN on Friday. According to the co-host, her opinion remained firm.

“I said he should go. A parent should try to never miss their child’s funeral — or, I’m sorry, oh god, wedding!” she said, catching her slip immediately.

As the audience audibly reacted, Farah Griffin immediately clarified that it wasn’t a Freudian slip or anything, just a result of caring for her newborn.

“No, I honestly, I’m so tired. I have a 3-month-old,” she explained, quickly carrying on with her overall point.

Though the president argued that work matters like the war in Iran are what prevented him from going, he still managed to post AI-generated memes insulting fellow politicians, which prompted the hosts of “The View” to argue that he simply chose to skip the wedding. But, host Joy Behar had another idea of why Trump skipped out.

“This guy has to be the bride at every wedding, so they’re not gonna pay attention to him, okay? That’s number one,” she said. “And if they had done the wedding at McDonald’s, maybe he would go.”

Overall, the hosts of “The View” were a bit sympathetic to Trump Jr., opining that a parent should always be at a child’s wedding, even if it’s not the first one, which was the case for Trump Jr.

“You know, Don Jr. went to his father’s second and third wedding, and the least Donald Trump could’ve done was gone to his son’s wedding,” host Sunny Hostin.

Hostin also recalled having Trump Jr. on “The View” several years ago, and feeling like he craved his father’s love and presence even then.

“My takeaway at that point — and I think we talked about it — he seemed like such a damaged boy who wanted his father’s love,” she said. “And there’s been a lot of reporting on that, but I can’t imagine that this helps.”

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.