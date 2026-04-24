‘The View’ Hosts Worry Mentalist Oz Pearlman Will ‘Shout Out the Nuclear Codes’ at Correspondents’ Dinner | Video

The hosts of “The View” definitely haven’t forgotten Oz Pearlman revealing host Sara Haines’ ATM pin live on-air, and with that in mind, they have some concerns about him performing at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

During the day’s Hot Topics discussion, the ABC hosts largely scoffed at the fact that President Trump is set to attend the dinner (for his first time, as president), but Haines immediately argued that it was Pearlman’s presence that is stressing her out more than Trump’s. Alyssa Farah Griffin was quick to agree, joking that she’ll “stand with Sara on this.”

“Is he going to shout the nuclear codes?” Farah Griffin worried. “Like, how can we trust this man?”

TRUMP TO ATTEND WHCD FOR FIRST TIME AS PRESIDENT: 'The View' co-hosts share what they expect to see at this weekend's White House Correspondents' dinner. pic.twitter.com/eNEw2N2iOS — The View (@TheView) April 24, 2026

“I’m going to warn everyone at that dinner, tell him nothing,” Haines added in a whisper. “Tell him nothing!”

“Don’t leave your phone near him either!” Farah Griffin jokingly tacked on.

For those who missed it, Pearlman is a mentalist who appeared on “The View” back in November. To prove he was the “world’s greatest mentalist,” he performed a trick that involved getting Haines to come up with a fake pin number that just so happened to be the same as the birthday of host Ana Navarro’s friend, who Navarro was asked to think of in another trick.

Pearlman joked he couldn’t reveal Haines’ actual code on-air, hence the reason for asking her to make up a fake one, but then he decided to show off a bit more and did in fact reveal her actual ATM pin. It’s one of the few times Haines has ever had to be censored for swearing on air.

You can watch the full discussion from “The View” in the video above.