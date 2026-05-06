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‘The View’: Hugh Jackman Steals Joy Behar’s Cue Card to Try and Ask Her Intended Question After She Gets Flustered

“Wait, wait, give me that,” the ABC co-host exclaims

Joy Behar on "The View" (ABC)

Joy Behar got so flustered by Hugh Jackman on Wednesday’s episode of “The View” that she tripped over her words, multiple times. Eventually, Jackman just grabbed her cue card to try and ask himself the question.

The irony is, as Jackman took the stage — he stopped by the ABC talk show in support of his new film “The Sheep Detectives” — Behar had to actually tell a few audience members to calm down, as they continued to cheer while Behar tried to ask her first question. But it appeared her own excitement got to her a bit.

“So last time you were here, you sang song — you sang the song from Song Sung Blue. You and Kate Hudson, uh, did that, uh in a sing-along to Neil Diamond’s –” Behar started, stumbling over her words.

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The host first mispronounced Diamond’s name, but she valiantly soldiered on. Still, Behar stumbled further, and finally took a breath to make fun of herself.

“Oh my god, you got me all verklempt! To Sweet Caroline!” she said exasperatedly.

At that point, Jackman laughed before he reached over and stole Behar’s cue card from her, and started reading out to try and ask himself the question. He only got a few words in though, before Behar snatched the card right back.

“Wait, wait, give me that!” she said through her laughter.

Behar pressed on, but struggled one more time, referring to Kate Hudson as “what’s-her-face.”

“Lord almighty!” host Alyssa Farah Griffin exclaimed with a laugh.

Alyssa Farah Griffin on "The View" (Credit: ABC)
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Don’t worry, Behar pulled herself together, and the interview went smoothly from there.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.

Andi Ortiz

Andi Ortiz is an Audience Writer. Joining TheWrap in 2021, Andi has covered film, television, and all things niche since her arrival. Her heart lies in genre projects, like superheroes and fantasy, but she has also found a groove in covering late night television and, of all things, The View. She also co-hosts WrapWomen’s podcast,…

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