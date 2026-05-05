‘The View’: Alyssa Farah Griffin Shuts Down Joy Behar’s Criticism of Janelle Monáe’s Met Gala Look

The hosts of “The View” had their own thoughts on what everyone wore to the Met Gala this week, but Alyssa Farah Griffin was quick to shut down Joy Behar’s criticisms of Janelle Monáe’s outfit.

As always, the Met Gala took place on the first Monday in May, and this year’s theme was “Costume Art,” with the dress code being “Fashion is Art.” As always, on Tuesday morning, the ABC hosts ran through some of their favorite and least favorite looks of the night. For Behar, there were some pretty clear examples of people who “didn’t understand the assignment.”

“Like, for instance, Janelle Monáe. She looks like a tree in ‘The Wizard of Oz,’” Behar quipped. “All you need are apples to fall.”

The second the first half of the jab was out of her mouth, Farah Griffin jumped in to disagree. Once Behar finished, Farah Griffin rebuffed her more soundly.

“You will not come for Janelle Monáe at this table!” she said with a laugh.

Farah Griffin argued that Monáe always goes big for the Met Gala, and generally doesn’t miss. But Behar did not appreciate being interrupted on this one.

“Excuse me, I paid attention to yours!” she snapped back, earning a big laugh from the table.

“Shut your mouth Alyssa,” host Sara Haines jokingly agreed.

Behar then criticized SZA’s look for the night, joking that she “needed a claritin to just look at the dress.” But, there was one outfit that Behar did actually get a kick out of.

“My favorite was Bad Bunny as Wolf Blitzer. Even though he didn’t mean it,” she said.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.