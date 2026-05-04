Met Gala 2026: What to Know About the Theme, Where to Watch and Red Carpet Start Time

Assuming you were one of the many, many people who went out to see “The Devil Wears Prada 2” this weekend — or you just love high fashion in general — you might be really looking forward to this year’s Met Gala.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual Costume Institute Benefit is one of the biggest events of the season, both for designers and for Hollywood. It’s even been dubbed Fashion’s Oscar night. For those unaware, it’s actually a fundraiser, hosted by the Met and chaired by former Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

Each year, there’s a different theme, and the pressure is on to not be among the worst dressed of the night. An invitation is highly coveted, but the good news is, us normal folk can still watch (at least part of) the Met Gala from our couches.

Here’s what you need to know:

Where can I watch the red carpet?

Vogue will stream this year’s red carpet on their website, as well as their YouTube and TikTok channels. That stream will begin at 6 p.m. ET. You can also watch E! on the red carpet, also beginning at 6 p.m. ET, on TV.

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What is the theme this year?

This year’s exhibition is “Costume Art,” with the dress code being “Fashion is Art.” It’s up to the attendees and their stylists to interpret that theme into a corresponding outfit.

Is Anna Wintour still in charge of the event even though she’s not Vogue’s EIC anymore?

Yes. Wintour remains a staple of the Met Gala, even if she’s not specifically running Vogue any longer. This will be her first Met Gala since stepping down, and she is co-chairing it with Beyoncé (marking her first Met Gala appearance in a decade), Nicole Kidman and Venus Williams.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sánchez Bezos, are also honorary co-chairs for this year’s gala.