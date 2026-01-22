‘The View’: Joy Behar Rolls Her Eyes at Blake Lively-Taylor Swift Friendship Struggles Amid Baldoni Lawsuit

New text messages between Blake Lively and Taylor Swift revealed this week that Lively’s legal battle with “It Ends With Us” director and co-star Justin Baldoni did indeed strain Lively’s friendship with the singer, but “The View” host Joy Behar has no sympathy for the women. On Thursday’s episode of the ABC talk show, Behar simply rolled her eyes.

Moderator Whoopi Goldberg was similarly uninterested in discussing the drama, but that’s not unusual for her. As she generally does, Whoopi put on an affected voice to tee up the subject, before entirely handing it off to her co-hosts. But this time, Behar was also baffled by the Hot Topic.

“I hate to see two beautiful multi-millionaires fight,” she deadpanned, before rolling her eyes. “I don’t find this topic relatable at all, do you?”

In fact, host Alyssa Farah Griffin did find the situation relatable, and immediately explained that getting caught up in your own life can often lead to skewed priorities.

“The part I thought was relatable is like, when you’re caught up in something, like I’m dealing with something at ‘The View’ and I’m just texting all my friends like ‘I can’t get past this,’ and I forget to ask ‘How are your kids, how are your family, how’s your job going?’” Farah Griffin said. “I think that might’ve been what was happening.”

Host Sunny Hostin didn’t necessarily agree, but admitted she found Swift’s side of the situation to be something she could understand.

“The only thing that I thought was interesting is that Taylor Swift — who is, I think, probably one of the most famous women in the world — is so relatable in the sense that she’s like ‘You know what? You’ve been too much, and it’s caused a little difference, I just want my friend back. I just want you to be normal again,’” Hostin said.

“And we’re never, ever, ever getting back together,” Behar quipped, still not caring much about the situation, but preening at the praise from her co-hosts at making a proper Swift reference.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.