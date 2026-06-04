Home > Creative Content > TV Shows

‘The View’: Kara Swisher Mocks Sunny Hostin for Using ChatGPT to Draft Messages to Her Husband

“Do you not have a friend we could do that with?” the ABC guest host asks

Kara Swisher and Sunny Hostin on "The View" (Credit: ABC)
Kara Swisher and Sunny Hostin on "The View" (Credit: ABC)

“The View” host Sunny Hostin is a proud ChatGPT user, particularly when it comes to communication in her marriage. And on Thursday morning, Kara Swisher made fun of her for it.

As part of the day’s Hot Topics, the ABC hosts discussed the recent influx in celebrities — namely celebrity women — encouraging the use of AI, like Demi Moore, Reese Witherspoon and more. Hostin joked that she has a “PhD in ChatGPT at this point,” and noted that she regularly uses the program as her therapist, as well as her marital counselor.

“Please don’t do that,” Swisher, who is filling in for Joy Behar this week, immediately cut in.

Kara Swisher/Nicholas Galitzine (Credit: Getty Images/Amazon MGM Studios)
Read Next
Kara Swisher Applauds Nicholas Galitzine's He-Man Abs on 'The View': 'Can't Believe They're Leaving It to the Lesbian to Say This'

Hostin further explained that she uses ChatGPT so that her emails and text messages to her husband “are nicer,” prompting Swisher to double down.

“Do you not have a friend we could do that with?” she retorted.

That said, Swisher was quick to admit that she defended Witherspoon’s comments about the need for women especially to learn AI basics. But, she added that the conversation about AI needs to also address the dangers of it.

“You can be right, at the same time as not talk about the safety issues,” she said. “So you look like a creature of these incredibly wealthy people. And so, what the real problem is, and when you’re saying that, you should also say there’s all these safeguard issues.”

“They didn’t mention that,” Swisher added. “They didn’t mention the data centers, and the damage. The climate damage, and the effective money by all these billionaires, who get in the room with Trump. He’s got an advisory council, by the way. There’s not a critic on it, there’s not an academic, there’s not — I think there’s one woman on it.”

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.

Kara Swisher (Credit: CNN)
Read Next
Kara Swisher Refuses to Work for an Ellison-Owned CNN: ‘They Have No Interest in Journalism’ | Video

Andi Ortiz

Andi Ortiz is an Audience Writer. Joining TheWrap in 2021, Andi has covered film, television, and all things niche since her arrival. Her heart lies in genre projects, like superheroes and fantasy, but she has also found a groove in covering late night television and, of all things, The View. She also co-hosts WrapWomen’s podcast,…