‘The View’: Whitney Cummings Jokes Kash Patel ‘Should’ve Just CC’d Jeffrey Epstein’ to Avoid Having His Emails Hacked

FBI director Kash Patel’s emails were hacked this weekend by an Iran-linked group and, according to Whitney Cummings, there was one surefire way that Patel could’ve prevented it. All he had to do was include some mention of Jeffrey Epstein.

Cummings guest hosts on “The View” this week, as host Alyssa Farah Griffin continues her maternity leave. As part of the day’s Hot Topics, the ABC hosts discussed the breach, with moderator Whoopi Goldberg posing the question of whether it was even a surprise, given how “Signalgate” occurred less than a year ago.

“I mean, if Kash wanted his emails to not get released, he should’ve just CC’d Jeffrey Epstein on them,” Cummings joked.

It was revealed back in February that the Trump administration not only removed, but also withheld Epstein files related to Trump himself, whose name appears multiple times in the files that were released.

The other hosts readily agreed with her, with Whoopi crowing “well said” and Sunny Hostin laughing as she added “Correct.” Speaking more seriously on the matter, the women agreed that it’s concerning that the literal head of the FBI “has a Gmail account that’s able to be hacked.”

“All people talked about, Hillary and them emails, Hillary’s emails, what about Kash’s emails?” Hostin said. “I mean, we are — I feel more unsafe now, in terms of the way we are handling our information, than ever before.”

“This is dangerous,” she added. “I mean, of course we know that he is unqualified, but now he is making this country less safe.”