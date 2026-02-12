‘The View’: Joy Behar Says Pam Bondi ‘Should Be Smart Enough’ to Know That Trump Will Eventually Throw Her Under the Bus

The hosts of “The View” were thoroughly disgusted by Attorney General Pam Bondi’s testimony to congress this week and, on Thursday morning, Joy Behar offered her a warning. According to the ABC host, Bondi “should be smart enough to know” that President Trump will eventually turn on her.

Thursday marked an entire day of Hot Topics for the talk show, and to kick things off, they watched back some of Bondi’s testimony. During Wednesday’s hearing, Bondi angrily insulted members of congress, complained about how the president has been treated and more. But it was precisely her fervent defense of Trump that confused the women of “The View.”

“She needs to understand that she’s speaking to Trump when she’s up there. She’s not speaking to anybody else, and he has a whole reputation of throwing you under the bus,” Joy Behar said.

“And, when he’s out of office, he really is going to throw you under the bus, honey. I don’t know how you know her,” Behar continued, turning to co-host Ana Navarro, “but she should be smart enough to know that, he does it to everybody.”

Indeed, Navarro reminded the audience early on that she knew Bondi when the attorney general was just the attorney general of Florida.

“This was so personally disgusting and disappointing to me,” Navarro said. “I knew her in Florida as somebody who worked with everybody, and who was nice. And to watch her in this performance, as like a high school version of Lady Macbeth, was just unacceptable, and a show she’s putting on for Trump.”

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.