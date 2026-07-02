‘The View’ Scores Most-Watched Q2 in 6 Years With 2.6 Million Viewers | Exclusive

“The View” scored its most-watched Q2 in six years, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

ABC’s “The View” closed out the second quarter with 2.6 million total viewers, according to Nielsen figures, growing 3% from its Q2 average from a year ago. The show also improved in both female demos, with the show averaging 221,000 viewers in Q2 among women 25-54 — up 11% from last year — as well as 168,000 viewers among women 18-49 — up 14% from last year.

The show also closed out the quarter as the top daytime network talk show in several key demos. Its total viewership outpaced NBC’s “Today Third Hour,” which averaged 2 million viewers, “Today with Jenna & Sheinelle” with 1.4 million viewers and “NBC News Daily” with 1.3 million.

Likewise, the daytime talk show also finished Q2 with the highest household rating among its peers with 1.7 rating, while “Today Third Hour” averaged a 1.31 rating, “Today with Jenna & Sheinelle” averaged a rating of 0.9 and “NBC News Daily” averaged 0.9 rating.

“The View” also maintained its lead during the week of June 22, when it averaged 2.6 million total viewers and a 1.71 rating, leading “Today Third Hour,” which averaged 2.1 million viewers and a 1.3, “Today with Jenna & Sheinelle,” which scored 1.5 million viewers and a 0.89 rating, as well as “NBC News Daily,” which tallied 1.6 million viewers and 1.0 rating.

For the fourth straight week, the ABC News show boosted its ratings across the board, boosting its total viewership by 6%. As “The View” averaged 232,000 viewers in the women 25-54 demo and 167,000 viewers in the women 18-49 demo, the show saw a 15% and 12% ratings uptick, respectively.

Season to date, “The View” is up 8% among women 25-54 and up 6% among women 18-49 when compared to comparable weeks last season to reach its strongest ratings in three years, marking the only daytime talk show to grow in both key female demos.

Overall, “The View” ranks as the No. 1 daytime talk show for the ninth straight season as it averaged 2.6 million viewers and a 1.74 rating.

Elsewhere on ABC News, “20/20” scored its largest lead over NBC’s “Dateline” in total viewers during a second quarter in 11 years as it added 576,000 viewers over its competitor.