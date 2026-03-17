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‘The View’ Host Sara Haines Shuts Down Joy Behar Saying Trump Hallucinated About Speaking to Past President: ‘It’s Called a Lie’

“That’s very colorful and fun to experience, but I think this was just a lie,” the ABC host says

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Sara Haines on "The View" (Credit: ABC)

President Trump claimed twice this week that he spoke to a past president about his attacks in Iran, and said president said he regretted not doing the same. “The View” host Joy Behar thinks Trump is hallucinating, but co-host Sara Haines was quick to shut that down on Tuesday.

To kick off the days Hot Topics, the ABC hosts scoffed at the idea of Trump getting that reaction from a past president, especially because aides to the four living former presidents have all denied it was them. So, Behar read the literal dictionary definition of “hallucination” on-air, and argued that that’s what Trump is experiencing.

“It’s not a hallucination,” Haines retorted. “It’s something we all know very well; it’s called a lie.”

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The remark earned a laugh and cheer from the audience, but Haines wasn’t done just yet.

“He also said he won an election he didn’t win, when all proof to the contrary,” she said. “So I don’t think a hallucination — that’s very colorful and fun to experience, but I think this was just a lie.”

At that, Behar noted bewilderedly how easily that lie could be — and was — disproven by just confirming with other people. That was the part that made moderator Whoopi Goldberg laugh the most of the whole thing.

Meanwhile host Sunny Hostin took issue with the fact that Trump is also asking other countries for help in the war he waged in Iran, once again calling out how “unconstitutional” and “illegal” the war even is.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.

Whoopi Goldberg on "The View" (Credit: ABC)
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Andi Ortiz

Andi Ortiz is an Audience Writer. Joining TheWrap in 2021, Andi has covered film, television, and all things niche since her arrival. Her heart lies in genre projects, like superheroes and fantasy, but she has also found a groove in covering late night television and, of all things, The View. She also co-hosts WrapWomen’s podcast,…

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