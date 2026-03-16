‘The View’ Hosts Joyously Celebrate Michael B. Jordan’s Oscar Win: ‘I Burst Into Tears’

Whoopi Goldberg doesn’t often call out individual Oscar winners, but on Monday morning’s episode of “The View,” she couldn’t help but applaud Michael B. Jordan. She and her co-hosts joyously celebrated Jordan’s Best Actor win for “Sinners,” with Whoopi admitting she was brought to tears.

The ABC moderator had only been sitting at the table for a few seconds, before noting that “I don’t generally do this” and offering a hearty congratulations to Jordan, earning cheers from the rest of the table and the audience.

“I knew you could do it!” she exclaimed. “I burst into tears! I burst into tears because he’s such a good person, but he’s a fine actor. And to play two roles, and he won, I was — I don’t know where it came from.”

Whoopi was especially moved by Jordan bringing his mother to the awards ceremony with him once again, a sentiment echoed by her co-hosts.

Michael B. Jordan took home his first Oscar on Sunday night, winning Best Actor for his performance in #Sinners. In his acceptance speech, he thanked his family, his cast, the "giants" that came before him, and Warner Bros. for "betting on original ideas, and original artistry."… pic.twitter.com/FPfr0bnJSs — TheWrap (@TheWrap) March 16, 2026

“Miss Donna, you did good, you did us all good,” Navarro agreed.

But, for her, the highlight was Jordan’s acceptance speech and visit to In-N-Out after the ceremony.

“For me, the Michael B. Jordan moment was so special because he was so grateful,” Navarro said. “Because he took the time to thank the people whose shoulders he has stood on, who opened the doors for him, and who came before him. Because he took the time to thank the audience, the people who are showing up at the movie theaters and making it a blockbuster.”

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.