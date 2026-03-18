‘The View’ Host Sunny Hostin Grins at Idea That Trump Can’t Be ‘Coerced’ by Other Nations: ‘If That Helps You Sleep at Night’

“The View” host Sunny Hostin wound up grinning from ear to ear on Wednesday morning’s show, but not out of joy. This was more from amusement, after the assertion was made that President Trump can’t be “coerced” by other nations.

To kick off the days Hot Topics, the ABC hosts discussed the resignation of Joe Kent, Trump’s top U.S. counterterrorism official. In his resignation letter to the president, Kent made it clear that it was in protest over the Iran war, and wrote that “Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation.” Kent further argued that the United States went to war “due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby.”

Guest host Sara Eisen objected to that idea, shaming Kent for saying such, and arguing that Trump always acts of his own accord.

“He does not get coerced by other nations, like Israel,” she said.

“Really?! OK!” Sunny Hostin retorted with a massive grin. “If that helps you sleep at night, that’s great.”

Eisen argued that it was an old, antisemitic move to blame Israel, and while Hostin agreed that antisemitism is on the rise and is “disgusting,” the key fact was intelligence stating that Iran was not actually an imminent threat, as Trump claimed.

“Two things can be true. This guy, Kent, can be a horrible person, and I believe he is antisemitic,” Hostin said. “But you have the top ranking Democrat on the Senate intelligence committee saying ‘I didn’t support Kent’s nomination,’ yet I’m glad he’s willing to acknowledge the truth. There was no imminent threat to the United States.’”

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.