‘The View’: Sunny Hostin Shames Trump for Attending Supreme Court So He Can ‘Have a Front Row Seat to His Racist Theory’

President Trump attended Supreme Court arguments over his executive order to end birthright citizenship on Wednesday morning, and the hosts of “The View” were not pleased about it. According to Sunny Hostin, the man just wanted “a front row seat to his racist theory.”

The situation led the day’s Hot Topics, as it was an unprecedented move by Trump. A president has never attended Supreme Court arguments before, and Hostin was quick to latch onto and explain that fact when it came time for her input.

“He is the first president in U.S. history to sit in the Supreme Court, and that’s for a reason,” Hostin said. “Because we do have the separation of branches. We have the three branches of government, and — the executive branch, the legislative branch, the judicial branch — and so the Supreme Court really is the head of the judicial branch, and the head of the executive branch should not be sitting in the Supreme Court.”

The host then pointed out that multiple courts have found Trump’s efforts to end birthright citizenship to be unconstitutional, so she found it shocking that he’s made it as far as the Supreme Court. But, based on the transcripts of arguments, Hostin speculated that the Justices don’t seem to be on board.

“When you hear Chief Justice Roberts say that you’re relying on a ‘quirky’ argument, based on Roman law, you’re in trouble,” she said.

To put a button on her thoughts on the topic, Hostin added that most of the arguments from Trump and his team are based in Great Replacement theory, a white supremacist ideology.

“I think that’s really sad that that is before the Supreme Court, and that President Trump wants to have a front row seat to his racist theory,” she said.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.