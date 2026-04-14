‘The View’ Hosts Roll Their Eyes at Trump’s DoorDash Grandma Stunt: ‘She’s More Message-Disciplined Than He Is’

The hosts of “The View” weren’t impressed by President Trump’s DoorDash delivery to the White House this week, arguing on Tuesday that all the publicity stunt did was highlight bigger issues in the country. But, the ABC hosts did applaud the Dasher for being “more message-focused” than Trump himself.

On Monday, the president received a DoorDash delivery of McDonald’s to the actual White House, as a means of highlighting his No Tax on Tips policy. As Sharon Simmons — or “DoorDash Grandma” as her chosen shirt read — handed off the food, Trump encouraged her to vocalize praise for him and his policies. But first, he asked “This doesn’t look staged, does it?”

“Maybe they should’ve done a run-through though, because that was a little awkward at times,” host Sara Haines said during “The View” on Tuesday.

Haines and her co-hosts largely rolled their eyes at the stunt, and made it very clear that it was a stunt, despite the president trying to say otherwise. The women were quick to point out that Simmons has previously testified to Congress on behalf of Trump’s policies, and Alyssa Farah Griffin laughed as she noted that Simmons is “more message-disciplined though than he is.”

For their part, Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin were just confounded by the stunt because, in their views, all it did was draw attention to larger issues.

“Maybe this lady would not have had to work as a DoorDash driver if she had access to affordable healthcare for her husband, who has Stage 3 cancer, and she would have kept that $11,000 that she made throughout that year to deal with her family or anything else,” Whoopi said, referring to Simmons’ purported tax return this year.

“The problem with the stunt is that it highlighted some of the biggest problems,” Hostin agreed. “Like you’re saying, Whoopi, it highlighted the affordability crisis. Because if she was getting paid a living wage, she wouldn’t be a grandmother of 10 working for DoorDash.”

“The rising health costs; had the Republicans not suspended the subsidies, the Affordable Care Act subsidies in December, her husband, who is suffering from cancer, may have healthcare,” she continued.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.