‘The View’: Alyssa Farah Griffin Says Bad Bunny Critics Would’ve Been Mad Even If ‘He Flew Out on a Bald Eagle Saluting Ronald Reagan’

President Trump was predictably upset with Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show this year but really, “The View” host Alyssa Farah Griffin doesn’t think there’s anything the singer could’ve done to placate the president and his supporters.

The ABC hosts led the day’s Hot Topics with their thoughts on Bad Bunny’s performance, unanimously praising him for how joyful and fun it was. The women all agreed that it didn’t matter if they could understand the Spanish-language songs or not, with host Alyssa Farah Griffin joking that she was so into it, she was a little worried she might go into labor. She also argued that, no matter what Bad Bunny did, certain people would’ve complained.

“The people who were mad the day he was announced as the halftime show were going to be mad regardless. If he flew out on a bald eagle, saluting Ronald Reagan and George Washington, they would’ve still been mad,” she said with a laugh. “So it’s like, I think it’s a good reminder, tune out the timeline, tune out the noise.”

The women also laughed off Trump’s criticism of the performance, saying that “there’s no way” the president actually wrote his Truth Social post about it, because the words were “too coherent.”

“It’s clear, though, that you watched it,” moderator Whoopi Goldberg taunted. “So, what was happening with Kid Rock, that wasn’t at your thing?”

Kid Rock was the centerpiece of Turning Point USA’s counterprogramming at halftime, as a longtime friend of Trump’s.

