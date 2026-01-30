‘The View’: Whoopi Ribs Noah Wyle for Hesitation Over Katherine LaNasa’s Husband Appearing on ‘The Pitt’

According to “The Pitt” star Katherine LaNasa, her co-star Noah Wyle is a bit hesitant about having her husband guest star on the HBO Max series. So, on Friday morning, Whoopi Goldberg called Wyle out for it.

The moment came toward the end of LaNasa’s appearance on the ABC talk show, as the hosts applauded her long-spanning career. Host Sara Haines was particularly delighted by LaNasa’s time on “Seinfeld,” which hinged on a “Melrose Place” gag. Today, LaNasa is married to “Melrose Place” alum Grant Show, and has been for a decade.

Currently, LaNasa stars in “The Pitt” as Dana Evans, the strict charge nurse of the Emergency Department at Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center. So, host Sunny Hostin wondered if Show might ever pop in on the show.

“I don’t know, Noah says he thinks he’s too handsome,” LaNasa replied with a laugh. “He’s too handsome, and he’s too famous.”

At that, Whoopi paused the conversation, asking for a moment to briefly address Wyle directly.

“Noah, you know better,” she said, looking straight into camera. “Come on now. Come on, let him come on.”

LaNasa cracked up at the scolding, but even expressed her own doubts at the possibility. She wondered if her husband would be “believable” in the show’s world, and who he could even play. Of course, Haines was more than prepared with a suggestion for that.

“He could be a hot patient that everyone wants to treat!” she suggested, prompting the women to agree that the doctors on “The Pitt” are all exceedingly attractive.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.