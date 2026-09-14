Malin Akerman, Megan Follows Join ‘This Summer Will Be Different’ Netflix Series

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Malin Akerman, Megan Follows and more join the Netflix series adaptation of Carley Fortune’s latest BookTok favorite “This Summer Will Be Different.”

The series has wrapped filming on Prince Edward Island, a central setting from the novel, and is now shooting in Toronto, TheWrap has learned.

Akerman (“The Hunting Wives”) will play Aunt Stacy, the lead character Lucy Ashby’s aunt and mentor, and Follows (“Anne of Green Gables”) joins as Cheryl. Nadine Bhabha (“Heated Rivalry”) and Matias Lucas (“The Order”) will also star in the Netflix TV show.

They join the previously announced cast led by Sophie Nélisse (Lucy), Roby Attal (Felix) and Francesca Reale (Bridget).

“This Summer Will Be Different” was created by Dane Clark (“Suze,” “One More Time”) and Linsey Stewart (“Workin’ Moms”) based on Fortune’s bestselling novel of the same name.

The series will follow Lucy as she navigates her 20s and her first real love with her best friend’s brother, the one person she was never supposed to fall for, the logline states.

The adaptation adds on to Netflix’s growing Canadian slate. Previous Canadian series included “North of North,” “Wayward” and “The Granville Girls.”

Clark, Stewart and Fortune will all executive produce the series. Jennifer Kawaja (“Wayward”), Elise Cousineau (“Cardinal”) and Samantha Levine will execuitve produce for Sphere Media.

This is the latest Fortune adaptation in the works. Her book “Every Summer After” was adapted into a YA series “Every Year After” at Amazon this summer. Her book “Meet Me at the Lake” is being developed into a film from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Archewell Productions for Netflix.

The 10-episode series does not have a premiere date yet.