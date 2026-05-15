‘This Week With George Stephanopoulos’ Hits 15-Week Ratings Winning Streak | Exclusive

“This Week With George Stephanopoulos” hit a 15-week ratings winning streak earlier this month, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

The May 10 edition of the ABC News show scored 2.29 million total viewers, marking the 15th consecutive week it ranked above its broadcast news competitors, according to live-plus-same-day Nielsen figures. The victory marks the program’s longest stretch in the No. 1 spot in more than 32 years.

Season to date, “This Week” is averaging 2.78 million viewers, ranking as the No. 1 show among its Sunday morning broadcast news competitors for the fifth season in a row. “This Week” outpaces viewership for NBC’s “Meet the Press,” which averages 2.59 million viewers, as well as CBS’ “Face the Nation,” which is averaging 2.72 million viewers over its two half-hour shows, based on most current data.

“Meet the Press,” however, ranks as the top Sunday affairs program in the key demo among 25-54 demo season-to-date for the second consecutive season.

Season-over-season, “This Week With George Stephanopoulos” increased its total viewership by 1% compared to the same point in the season last year, which saw an average viewership of 2.76 million viewers.

With that growth, “This Week” increased its viewership lead over its competitors compared to the same point last season, seeing a difference of 187,000 viewers over “Meet the Press” compared to last year’s difference of 41,000 viewers, marking the show’s largest overall viewer lead over “Meet the Press” in 30 years. The lead over “Face the Nation” has also grown from 31,000 viewers of a difference to 54,000.

Stephanopoulos anchors “This Week,” with Martha Raddatz serving as chief global affairs correspondent and co-anchor and Jonathan Karl serving chief Washington correspondent and co-anchor. Jon Schlosberg serves as the show’s executive producer.