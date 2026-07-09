Tiffany Haddish Jokes She’s ‘Finally Become Jimmy Kimmel’ After Trump Dig Draws White House Response

Tiffany Haddish said she felt like Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday after revealing during her monologue that the White House was “mad” at her over a joke.

The comedian, who has been guest hosting “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” this week amid the host’s summer break, explained during Wednesday’s broadcast that she drew a response from the White House after poking fun at President Donald Trump’s hands on the show the night before.

“The president is very focused on issues that matter right now. And apparently I’m one of them,” Haddish said. “I got a shout out from the White House today. For real, y’all. For real. They issued an official statement about this joke I made last night: ‘People are blaming Donald Trump for the loss after he got FIFA to help Team USA. It seems like everything Trump touches dies. Which, I guess, is why his tiny hands are all f–ked up. Or maybe that’s from grabbing Nicki [Minaj]’s barbs by the p–y.’”

As Haddish went on, she quipped that “some little snitch at USA Today” asked the Trump administration about her comment, prompting White House spokesman Davis Ingle to ask: “Who the hell is Tiffany Haddish?”

“‘Who am I?’ Huh? Huh? I’m the bitch you walk past to get to your coach seat, motherf–ker,” she hit back. “Who am I? Who am I? I’m a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model … Who am I? Who the f–k is Davis Ingle? Who is that? Is that a new character on ‘Little House on the Prairie’? But your ass in the White House, you in the wrong house.”

Outrage aside, Haddish shared that she was actually thrilled by the Trump drama, adding, “This is exciting. The White House is mad at me, y’all. This is the day that I finally become Jimmy Kimmel.”

“I do got one question though,” she went on. “If the president pulls me off the air, do I still get paid for the whole week? Do you know, Guillermo? Do I get paid?”

Kimmel’s side kick Guillermo Rodriguez replied, “Sorry, but I don’t think so.”

Kimmel has a notably tense relationship with Trump and his administration. The late night host was briefly suspended in September by ABC over his comments regarding Charlie Kirk’s assassination. The decision came after “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” was initially pulled from local affiliate owners Nexstar and Sinclair’s markets following criticism from FCC chair Brendan Carr.

However, the show eventually returned to the ABC lineup after less than a week. Nexstar and Sinclair then followed suit, ending their preemption of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Yet, since that drama, Trump has called for ABC to fire Kimmel on a number of occasions, inspiring the comedian to blast the president as a “snowflake” amid the tension.

Watch Haddish’s full monologue above.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.