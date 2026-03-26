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‘Tonight Show’ Warm-Up Act Apologizes to BTS for North Korea Crack at Taping | Report

Fans of the group took to social demanding an apology for the beloved K-pop band

BTS
BTS (Credit: Getty Images)

Seth Herzog, the warm-up act on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” faced the wrath of BTS’ fandom after he allegedly made a North Korea joke during Wednesday’s taping of the late night show.

Earlier on Wednesday, as the Jimmy Fallon-led program promoted BTS’ slated two-night appearance on X, fans flooded the post with accusations against Herzog, claiming the comedian made an insensitive and inaccurate joke about one member’s nationality during the recent taping.

“@Thezog made a seriously unfunny joke insinuating that one of the members was North Korean,” one fan wrote on X. “Please address this before the show goes live tonight. Fans cannot enjoy the appearance on tonight’s show knowing that someone who thinks this is okay is interacting with the group.”

Another commented, “Hi, Fallon Team. It is really disappointing & hurtful to learn about what ARMYs had to experience, along with having to face discrimination and hear racism addressed to our loved artist. Kindly look into this matter, acknowledge what happened, and take the necessary steps to not repeat it again.”

Jimmy Fallon hosts the March 23, 2026 edition of "The Tonight Show" (NBC)
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In the wake of the growing online controversy, TMZ reported Wednesday that Herzog apologized to the band, made up of members RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jin, Jung Kook, V and Jimin, after he quipped, “Anybody here from the North? No? Nobody?,” ahead of the taping.

Per the outlet, Herzog was trying to do a variation of the “Tell me where you’re from” bit often done on late night, but the tweaked joke did not go over well BTS fans in the audience, who felt it was a purposeful dig.

Representatives for “The Tonight Show” did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

BTS’ upcoming “Tonight Show” appearance comes as the beloved group officially returns after a nearly four-year hiatus, where the band members focused on their solo projects and their mandatory service in the South Korean military.

Netflix streamed the group’s comeback concert live from Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul to nearly 200 countries on March 21, marking BTS’ first performance together since 2022.

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Alyssa Ray

Alyssa Ray is the night news editor at TheWrap and boasts a passion for period dramas, horror films, musicals, romance novels, reality TV, pop music and theme parks. After growing up in Massachusetts, Alyssa found herself in Los Angeles through Emerson College’s internship program, where she majored in Marketing Communications. After a stint in publicity,…

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