Tyler Cameron to Host HGTV Dating Show ‘Let’s Go Back to Your Place’

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“The Bachelorette” alum Tyler Cameron will host HGTV’s newest series that meshes home renovation with dating.

“Let’s Go Back to Your Place,” which was greenlit Tuesday by HGTV, will see Cameron serve as a wingman for singles looking for love in potential suitors’ most personal spaces.

Each episode will see Cameron guide a hopeful romantic on three house tours looking for design clues that reveal more about the people that live there. Sight unseen, they’ll choose their blind date based on nothing but the story their home tells, per the official logline.

Produced by RTR Media, Inc., “Let’s Go Back to Your Place” is slated to debut in 2027 on HGTV.

“Let’s Go Back to Your Place” marks the second collaboration between Cameron and HGTV. He previously served as a judge on “Bachelor Mansion Takeover” with Tayshia Adams, where the duo, alongside a guest judge, evaluated the renovation work on the iconic “Bachelor” mansion by a suite of “Bachelor” alum. “Bachelor Mansion Takeover” debuted in March 2026.

Before that, Cameron starred in the 2024 Prime Video renovation series “Going Home With Tyler Cameron,” which followed the reality star as he moved back to his Florida hometown to follow his dream of starting his own construction and home renovation company.

Cameron was catapulted into fame during Hannah Brown’s season of “The Bachelorette.” After his time on the ABC dating show, he also starred in “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” Season 2, which premiered in September 2023, where he won the Fox competition series alongside former “Bachelor” Nick Viall.