Warner Bros. Animation’s Annecy Slate Includes New Netflix and Adult Swim Series, Lots of DC Superheroes

Warner Bros. Animation is bringing all of your favorite superheroes to this year’s Annecy International Animation Film Festival, taking place in France from June 21 to June 27.

The studio’s big presentation, World’s Finest Animation: DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation Showcase, promises to bring “first looks and creative insights into the next era of DC animation,” per a Monday press release. Peter Safran (co-chairman and co-CEO, DC Studios) and Sam Register (president, Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Studios, Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe) will host a panel featuring executive producers Tom King (“Mister Miracle”), Rick Morales (“Creature Commandos”), Jake Wyatt (“My Adventures with Superman,” “My Adventures with Green Lantern”), Josie Campbell (“Starfire!”) and Matt Beans (DC “Super Powers”).

This is the studio’s big centerpiece presentation, coming off of the heels of last year’s ode to the history of Cartoon Network, which was one of the inarguable highlights of last year’s festival.

Additionally, Warner Bros. Animation will present looks at upcoming series “SuperMutant Magic Academy,” “Keeping Up With The Joneses” and “Living the Dream,” plus the previously announced premiere screening of “Batman: Knightfall Part 1.”

Register said, in an official statement, “Annecy continues to be one of the most important global gatherings for the animation community, celebrating the artistry and innovation that move our industry forward. From expanding the next era of DC animation with our partners at DC Studios to showcasing original voices across our studios, our programming this year reflects the range, ambition, and creative momentum driving everything we do. We can’t wait to share the work our artists have been building with an audience that truly appreciates the craft.”

See their full line-up, below:

World’s Finest Animation: DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation Showcase

The super heroes and super-villains of DC take center stage at Annecy as super friends Warner Bros. Animation and DC Studios preview their upcoming slate. Join Peter Safran (Co-Chairman and Co-CEO, DC Studios) and Sam Register (President, Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Studios, Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe) as they host a panel featuring producers Tom King, Rick Morales, Jake Wyatt, Josie Campbell and Matt Beans for exclusive first looks and behind-the-scenes insights into highly anticipated series, including “Mister Miracle,” “My Adventures with Green Lantern,” “Starfire!,” “Creature Commandos,” “Batman: Caped Crusader” and more. From bold new visions to iconic characters reimagined, get a front-row seat to the future of DC animation.

“Batman: Knightfall Part 1” – World Premiere Screening

From Warner Bros. Animation, DC Studios, and Warner Home Entertainment comes “Batman: Knightfall,” a multi-part animated event bringing to life one of the most iconic and beloved runs in the rich history of Batman comics. In “Batman: Knightfall Part 1,” when the mysterious behemoth known only as Bane frees Batman’s entire Rogue’s Gallery from Arkham Asylum, the Caped Crusader is pushed to his mental and physical breaking point. Based on characters from DC and the DC comic book event, “Batman: Knightfall” by Doug Moench, Chuck Dixon, Alan Grant, Dennis O’Neil, Peter David, Jo Duffy, Jim Aparo, Graham Nolan, Norm Breyfogle and Jim Balent.

The Art of Adaptation: “SuperMutant Magic Academy”

Produced by Cartoon Network Studios for Adult Swim and based on the Eisner award-winning graphic novel from Jillian Tamaki, “SuperMutant Magic Academy” is an animated comedy/teen melodrama about the unusual humans and mutants that attend an ailing public boarding school. Between alchemy class, dodgeball, and theatre club, unlikely friends Marsha and Wendy wrestle with the mysteries of the teenage heart (and dragons). Join producers Calvin Wong and Jillian Tamaki for an exclusive exploration of the creative and production process behind bringing this award-winning graphic novel to life.

Adult Animation Comedy Showcase: “Living the Dream” and “Keeping Up With the Joneses”

Warner Bros. Animation and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe preview two original half-hour comedies – “Living the Dream” and “Keeping Up With The Joneses” – offering a first look at the creative and comedic vision behind each series. From early development to creative execution, the panel offers insight into how original ideas are brought to life across studios and continents—delivering fresh voices, distinct visual styles, and boundary-pushing humor for global audiences. Expect fresh perspectives, bold creative choices, and a glimpse at the next wave of animated comedy. Panelists include “Living the Dream” executive producer George Gendi and “Keeping Up With The Joneses” executive producers Hugh Davidson, Rachel Ramras and Larry Dorf.

Coming to Adult Swim, “Keeping Up With The Joneses” is a half-hour animated comedy that follows the Newberry family as they try to “keep up” with their staggeringly wealthy Dallas neighbors – including the one next door, Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys.

Coming to Netflix, in “Living the Dream,” best friends Des and Ray are a couple of really cool guys from London who should have made it big by now but haven’t but still could. Instead, they’re stuck at a we’re-gonna-save-the-planet type company called Ecofood, doing “social media” for hardly any money. Now they must navigate awkward workplace romance, HR blunders, directives from the L.A. office and Ray’s dad’s disapproval. Could be worse, but could be much, much better.

Studio Focus Sessions

Creative executives from Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Studios, Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe highlight projects from their current and upcoming kids, young adult, and adult slate. Enjoy exclusive news and first looks from the always original Cartoon Network Studios, the iconic characters of Warner Bros. Animation, and the whimsical world of Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe.