‘Wednesday’ Season 3 Cast Adds Lena Headey, Andrew McCarthy and James Lance

Nevermore Academy just got a little bit bigger. “Wednesday” has added Lena Headey, Andrew McCarthy and James Lance to the cast of Season 3. All three will be part of the series as guest stars. Production on the season is currently underway near Dublin, Ireland.

Not much is known about what roles the trio will be playing. Headey is best known for playing Cersei Lannister in “Game of Thrones” as well as for starring in “The Abandons.” As for Andrew McCarthy, he’s known for starring in massive ’80s movies like “St. Elmo’s Fire” and “Sixteen Candles.” He also directed the docuseries “Brat” about his time in the brat pack. Finally, Lance is best known for playing journalist Trent Crimm in “Ted Lasso.”

All will join Season 3’s previously announced new cast members, a list that includes Eva Green (“Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children,” “Dark Shadows”), Winona Ryder (“Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice,” “Stranger Things”), Chris Sarandon (“Dog Day Afternoon,” “The Princess Bride”), Noah Taylor (“Peaky Blinders,” “Game Of Thrones”), Oscar Morgan (“A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,” “Gotham Knights”) and Kennedy Moyer (“Task,” “Roofman”). Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams) will also return for the season.

Season 1 of “Wednesday” still ranks as Netflix’s No. 1 most watched English language series of all time, raking up 252.1 million views in its first 91 days on the streamer. When Season 2 premiered last August, that installment became the No. 5 most watched season on the English language list, netting 119.3 million views.