Where to Watch Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026

It’s nearly time for another New Year’s celebration and, as with most years, “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” might be your go-to.

The New Year’s Eve special has been on the air for decades — you might even remember it was the focal point of an entire plotline on “Friends” (and if you don’t know The Routine, what are we doing, guys?). Since 2008, it has been hosted since Ryan Seacrest, and this year is no different.

Here’s all the info you need to ring in 2026 with the show.

What time does the special start?

“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” kicks off at 8 p.m. ET, and will be the longest special in the show’s history. It will end at 4 a.m. EDT.

Is it streaming?

Yes, but not until the next day. If you want to ring in the (east coast) new year with Ryan Seacrest and co. live, you’ll want to watch on ABC. But, if you want to watch the performances the next day or later, it’ll be streaming on Hulu beginning Jan. 1.

So, which time zone are they celebrating the new year in?

They’ll be on the East Coast, celebrating the new year live from New York.

Who’s hosting?

“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest and Rita Ora from Times Square. Chicago native Chance the Rapper will host the Central Time Zone countdown from Chicago itself, while former NFL star Rob Gronkowski and “Dancing With the Stars” host Julianne Hough will host in Las Vegas.

Who’s performing?

This year’s show boasts a long list of performers, which you can check out below:

4 Non Blondes

50 Cent

6lack

AJR

BigXthaPlug

Chance the Rapper

Charlie Puth

Chappell Roan

Ciara

Demi Lovato

Diana Ross as headliner

DJ Cassidy’s Pass the Mic Live! Starring Busta Rhymes, T.I. & Wyclef Jean

Filmore

Goo Goo Dolls

Jess Glynne

Jessie Murph

Jordan Davis

KPop Demon Hunters: The Singing Voices of HUNTR/X – EJAE, Audrey Nuna and REI AMI

Leon Thomas

LE SSERAFIM

Lil Jon

Little Big Town

Madison Beer

Maren Morris, sponsored by Carnival Cruise Line

Mariah Carey

New Kids on the Block

OneRepublic

Pitbull

Post Malone

Rick Springfield

Russell Dickerson

The All-American Rejects

Tucker Wetmore

Zara Larsson

Watch the trailer