Why Some People Think ‘Euphoria’ Season 4 May Happen Without Sam Levinson

Season three of “Euphoria” has concluded, and Sam Levinson has made it clear the show is finished for good—but that doesn’t mean the internet can’t be fooled into thinking otherwise. Plenty of people have fallen for a post by the parody account Buzz Crave, which is not affiliated with Pop Crave or a legitimate news source, that implies the series will be revived without Levinson at the helm.

“Euphoria has been renewed for Season 4 with a new showrunner, as Sam Levinson steps down,” a message on X from the account reads.

Euphoria has been renewed for Season 4 with a new showrunner, as Sam Levinson steps down. pic.twitter.com/gq8ErL19Qx — Buzz Crave (@BuzzCrave_) June 21, 2026

Despite the fact that the account’s bio reads “Pushing Fan Agendas | Unofficial & Unaffiliated | Parody / Satirical / Unserious News Account,” plenty of people swarmed the news.

“Right! maybe Rue and Nate can be resurrected and crazy Cassie becomes a better person,” one person wrote in response.

Another added, “With a new writer, maybe we will finally find out what happened to Laurie the drug lord or where McKay went” alongside a crying emoji.

I don’t know why they keep dragging it. This should’ve been the end — Chloe M. Hart (@lilblondiechloe) June 21, 2026

“I don’t know why they keep dragging it. This should’ve been the end,” added a third.

The original post has more than 800,000 views.

The end of the series sparked outcry from some fans, who weren’t satisfied with its turbulent ending. “It just felt like the honest ending,” Levinson said in a post-episode clip that played after the finale. “The honest ending is people like Rue don’t make it.”

Levinson, the show’s sole writer, made it clear the finale was the definite ending, as recently as Friday, June 19. The finale racked up 8.7 million viewers for the streamer.

The series originally premiered on HBO in June 2019 and released two holiday specials in 2020 and 2021. The second season aired two and a half years after the end of season one, and the third and final season was delayed by COVID and then the dual WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.