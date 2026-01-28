‘Wonder Man’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in Marvel’s Latest Series?

Marvel’s latest series — and first release of 2026 — is here, introducing fans to Wonder Man. Although, we don’t know if he’ll be calling himself that in real life just yet.

Now streaming on Disney+, “Wonder Man” tells the story of Simon Williams, a struggling actor in LA. When Simon finds out that a reboot of his favorite childhood film “Wonder Man” is happening, he’s determined to get the part of the hero.

Longtime Marvel fans will see more than one familiar face in this series, so you can find the key players below.