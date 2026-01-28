‘Wonder Man’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in Marvel’s Latest Series?

Marvel’s latest series — and first release of 2026 — is here, introducing fans to Wonder Man. Although, we don’t know if he’ll be calling himself that in real life just yet.
Now streaming on Disney+, “Wonder Man” tells the story of Simon Williams, a struggling actor in LA. When Simon finds out that a reboot of his favorite childhood film “Wonder Man” is happening, he’s determined to get the part of the hero.
Longtime Marvel fans will see more than one familiar face in this series, so you can find the key players below.
Simon Williams (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II)
Simon Williams is the actor who plays Wonder Man in the MCU, and in our world, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is the actor who plays Simon Williams. Fans will most likely recognize him from his previous comic adaptations, as he played Manta in DC’s “Aquaman” movies and Cal in HBO’s 2019 “Watchmen” series. He also starred in Nia DaCosta’s “Candyman,” “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” “The Matrix Resurrections” and “Ambulance.”
Trevor Slattery (Ben Kingsley)
Trevor Slattery makes his latest return to the MCU in “Wonder Man,” and he’s once again played by Ben Kingsley. Fans first met the character back in “Iron Man 3,” and then got to spend a bit more time with him in “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.” Outside the MCU, Kingsley has more than 150 titles on his resume, won an Oscar for “Gandhi” in 1983, and subsequently, earned nominations for “Bugsy,” “Sexy Beast” and “House of Sand and Fog.”
Janelle James (X Mayo)
Janelle is Simon’s agent, and she’s not afraid to call him out for his overthinking tendencies. She’s played by Comedia X Mayo, who you might recognize from “Loot” or “Freakier Friday,” most recently. Mayo also starred in “American Auto” and wrote for “The Daily Show” for several years.
Von Kovak (Zlatko Buric)
Von Kovak is the director of the “Wonder Man” film in-universe, and he’s played by Zlatko Buric. Like the show’s lead, fans will likely recognize him from the DC Universe — but the new one. Buric starred in James Gunn’s “Superman” last summer as the villain Vasil Ghurkos.
Agent Cleary (Arian Moayed)
Agent Cleary is a member of the Department of Damage Control, and he’s determined to help the government fill the prison they spent billions on. He’s played by “Succession” and “Inventing Anna” star Arian Moayed, who most recently starred as Dr. Andy in season 2 of Netflix’s hit “Nobody Wants This.” But long-time Marvel fans will recognize Moayed reprising his character from “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and “Ms. Marvel.”