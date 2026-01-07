‘Man on Fire’: Netflix Unveils First Look at TV Show Starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Netflix has unveiled the first look at Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s John Creasy in its forthcoming “Man on Fire” TV series. The image, released by the streamer Wednesday morning, comes nearly three years after the series was first announced in March 2023.

Based on A.J. Quinnell’s 1980 novel of the same name, “Man on Fire” follows Abdul-Mateen II’s Creasy, a once-high-functioning Special Forces mercenary, as he struggles with intense PTSD while trying to overcome his own, many personal demons. When his attempt to build a new life for himself is quickly cut short, he is forced to fight harder than he ever has before.

Quinnell’s book was previously adapted by director Tony Scott, whose 2004 film version of “Man on Fire” starred Oscar winner Denzel Washington as Creasy. While that film was based solely on Quinnell’s 1980 novel, the new Netflix series is inspired by the author’s Creasy-centric book series, which also includes sequels “The Perfect Kill,” “The Blue Ring,” “Black Horn” and “Message From Hell.”

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in “Man on Fire” (Juan Rosas/Netflix)

The new Netflix series comes from writer and showrunner Kyle Killen (“Halo”). “Creed II” and “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” filmmaker Steven Caple Jr. directed two episodes of its seven-installment premiere season. Both Caple Jr. and Killen are attached as executive producers on the project, as are Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan, Natalie Lehmann, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Tracey Cook, Scott Pennington, Ed McDonnell, Michael Polaire and Stacy Perskie.

In addition to Abdul-Mateen II, who is also onboard as an executive producer, the “Man on Fire” supporting cast includes Bobby Cannavale (“Blue Moon”), Billie Boullet (“A Small Light”), Alice Braga (“Queen of the South”), Scoot McNairy (“A Complete Unknown”) and Paul Ben-Victor (“The Wire”).

“Man on Fire” is one of several shows and movies premiering this year that were teased Wednesday by Netflix. The streamer also announced today the official premiere dates for both “Beef” Season 2 and “Virgin River” Season 7, the latter of which is set to arrive on March 12.

Netflix has not yet set a release date for “Man on Fire,” but its debut season is expected to premiere sometime in 2026.