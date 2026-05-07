Zoë Kravitz Calls Hulu ‘Tacky’ for Instagram Post Linking Her ‘High Fidelity’ Character to Harry Styles

Zoë Kravitz didn’t take too kindly to Hulu, the streamer that canceled her “High Fidelity” series after one season, apparently using that project to weigh in on her rumored engagement to Harry Styles.

In a since-deleted April 27 Instagram post, the official account for Hulu posted an image of Zoë as her “High Fidelity” character Robyn Brooks.

“Robyn Brooks definitely has ‘Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally’ on her playlist,” the post’s caption read, citing Styles’ new album.

The streamer’s social post came as speculation grew around Kravitz’s relationship with the Grammy winner, who reportedly got engaged in April after eight months of dating. Kravitz has been particularly private about the romance, even hiding her ring finger while in public.

So how did she respond to Hulu capitalizing on the tabloid fodder to promote “High Fidelity”? A bit bristly.

“This is tacky @hulu,” she wrote under the post on Wednesday. It appears Hulu has since deleted the post altogether.

It’s not altogether surprising that Kravitz would be salty toward Hulu using her private life to promote “High Fidelity.” After the streamer pulled the plug on the rom-com series after one season in 2020, she admonished the company for its lack of diversity.

“It’s cool. At least Hulu has a ton of other shows starring women of color we can watch. Oh wait,” she wrote on Instagram under a main grid post expressing gratitude to her “#highfidelity family.”

“I wanna give a shout out to my #highfidelity family,” she captioned a 2020 slideshow of behind-the-scenes moments from the project, which she also executive produced. “Thank you for all the love and heart you put into this show. i’m in awe of all of you. and thank you to everyone who watched, loved and supported us.” She added the hashtag #BreakupsSuck.

“High Fidelity” is a romantic dramedy starring Kravitz as Robyn Brooks, a record store owner in Brooklyn. A gender-flipped adaptation of Nick Hornby’s 1995 novel and the 2000 film starring John Cusack, the series follows Rob as she revisits her past relationships in an attempt to understand why her latest romance fell apart.