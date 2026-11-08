The 3 Best Movies to Watch on Prime Video This Week

Halloween is over, but Christmas is still a ways out, and that means we’re in that in-between time where it’s kind of no man’s land for movie watches. But, as always, we’re here to help you out.
You can jump straight to your holiday favorites, those are always fun. But if you’re trying to hold out just a little bit longer and are looking for something maybe more fitting for what’s going on in life right now, this will be the list for you. Our second option is especially timely, considering how last week’s midterms shook out in the end.
Here are the three best movies to watch on Prime Video this week.
Hairspray
For awhile there, “Hairspray” was one of those early 2000s movies that was next to impossible to catch on a streaming service. And, given how licensing agreements change so often, there’s a non-zero chance that it will move and/or disappear again altogether quite soon. As such, it might be a good idea to watch it while you can.
Beyond it being elusive, the 2007 adaptation of “Hairspray” is just a really fun time. It boasts an exceedingly stacked cast, including John Travolta, Jerry Stiller, Michelle Pfeiffer, Christopher Walken and Queen Latifah — and all of those are just supporting roles. They all commit so dutifully to their roles too.
And of course, never forget the chaotic press tour that star Nikki Blonsky gave us, where she made clear she was absolutely certain that Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens wouldn’t last, because she was the girl for him.
This is a comfort musical by every measure (pun only somewhat intended); lean in and enjoy it.
Red, White and Royal Blue
Texas shocked the nation in the recent midterm elections, joining the many southern states that flipped blue for the first time in decades. When it happened, you might’ve seen some jokes in your social feed, praising the vision of Alex Claremont-Diaz. But did you really get them?
If you did, then great, you know exactly why I’m recommending this, and you know it’s a fitting rewatch. If you didn’t, allow me to explain. Alex Claremont-Diaz is the character played by Taylor Zakhar Perez in “Red, White & Royal Blue.” He’s the son of the president (played here by Uma Thurman) and is determined to help his mother get re-elected. The key to that, he realizes, is flipping Texas blue.
For obvious reasons, it’s considered a long shot, but this time around life imitated art.
Queenpins
If the performance of films like “The Social Reckoning” have proven anything lately, it’s that people don’t necessarily want to just see stories of people we know to be bad continuing to be bad. But it can be more fun when the bad thing is being done by normal people, and the scam is unexpected.
Enter, “Queenpins.” Shockingly based on a true story, it stars Kristen Bell and Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Connie and Jojo, a pair of best friends from Phoenix who love extreme couponing. When they realize they can get a coupon for a free item sent to them just by complaining to the manufacturer, they come up with a plan to smuggle and steal cases of those coupons, to then sell to people.
Is it morally right? No, not at all. But there’s some fun in fantasizing about beating corporations with coupons.