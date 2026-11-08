The 3 Best Movies to Watch on Prime Video This Week

Here are the three best movies to watch on Prime Video this week.

New Line Cinema Hairspray For awhile there, “Hairspray” was one of those early 2000s movies that was next to impossible to catch on a streaming service. And, given how licensing agreements change so often, there’s a non-zero chance that it will move and/or disappear again altogether quite soon. As such, it might be a good idea to watch it while you can. Beyond it being elusive, the 2007 adaptation of “Hairspray” is just a really fun time. It boasts an exceedingly stacked cast, including John Travolta, Jerry Stiller, Michelle Pfeiffer, Christopher Walken and Queen Latifah — and all of those are just supporting roles. They all commit so dutifully to their roles too. And of course, never forget the chaotic press tour that star Nikki Blonsky gave us, where she made clear she was absolutely certain that Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens wouldn’t last, because she was the girl for him. This is a comfort musical by every measure (pun only somewhat intended); lean in and enjoy it. Read Next

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“Red, White & Royal Blue” (Prime Video) Red, White and Royal Blue Texas shocked the nation in the recent midterm elections, joining the many southern states that flipped blue for the first time in decades. When it happened, you might’ve seen some jokes in your social feed, praising the vision of Alex Claremont-Diaz. But did you really get them? If you did, then great, you know exactly why I’m recommending this, and you know it’s a fitting rewatch. If you didn’t, allow me to explain. Alex Claremont-Diaz is the character played by Taylor Zakhar Perez in “Red, White & Royal Blue.” He’s the son of the president (played here by Uma Thurman) and is determined to help his mother get re-elected. The key to that, he realizes, is flipping Texas blue. For obvious reasons, it’s considered a long shot, but this time around life imitated art. Read Next

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