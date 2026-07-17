Netflix’s current, best film selections include a period drama from “Eternals” and “Nomadland” director Chloé Zhao that is destined to leave almost every person who watches it in a puddle of tears by the time it is over. If you are not quite in the mood for that this week, the streamer also has an underrated early 2000s romantic dramedy starring John Cusack and Jack Black and an Oscar-winning 2006 ensemble tragicomedy that takes both the viewer and its characters on an oddball journey of whacky setbacks and surprising self-discovery.

Here are the best movies on Netflix you can watch this week.