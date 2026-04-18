We’ve got another round of seven films we think you should be watching this week or weekend. But this time, they’re all on the Roku Channel.

Sure, there might be some ads, but who cares when you’re having a good time for free? This list is made up of heartbreaking dramas, heartwarming family comedies and some heart-stopping spooky flicks, too.

Check out the seven films we’ve selected below.

Janet Jackson in “For Colored Girls” (YouTube screenshot, Lionsgate Films) “For Colored Girls” Tyler Perry adapted Ntozake Shange’s 1975 original choreopoem “For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide / When the Rainbow Is Enuf” into a star-studded dramatic film that follows the lives and challenges several Black women are undergoing. Just titled “For Colored Girls,” the film explores heart-wrenching topics, including infidelity, sexual assault, abandonment and more.

Reese Witherspoon in “Legally Blonde” (Credit: MGM) “Legally Blonde” Who doesn’t love a good romantic comedy that tackles screwed-up societal stereotypes about women and celebrates their independence? And let’s be honest, we’re always pulling for Reese Witherspoon. The actress stars as Elle Woods, a gorgeous and affluent college student who has it all — even a successful man. But when her guy gives her the boot because he no longer takes her seriously, she applies to Harvard University to prove to him that she’s got the beauty and the brains. Make sure you watch this classic before you tune into the prequel series, “Elle.”

“Rain Man” (YouTube screenshot, United Artists) “Rain Man” In Barry Levinson’s heartwarming and comical drama, Tom Cruise stars as car dealer Charlie Babbitt who returns to his hometown in Cincinnati to bury his estranged father. When he arrives, he discovers he has an autistic older brother, named Raymond, and that his father is leaving his $3 million fortune to the mental health institution Raymond lives in. In an effort to collect his father’s millions, he removes Ramyond from the facility and makes his way back to his new home in Los Angeles with his brother. During their journey, the brothers develop a bond they never knew they needed.

Rita Moreno in “West Side Story” (CREDIT: United Artists) “West Side Story” An adaptation of William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet,” “West Side Story” takes place in New York City and centers on Maria and Tony, two young kids who are connected to rivaling gangs, and fall in love despite their associations. As the gangs fight over turf on the Upper West Side, Maria and Tony’s love connection is threatened.

“The Grudge” (Columbia Pictures) “The Grudge” This spooky film follows Matthew Williams (William Mapother) and his wife Jennifer (Clea DuVall) as they settle into their new Tokyo home, where supernatural incidents have occurred before. However, there’s a presence still there, as the home starts to terrorize the couple. What they don’t know is that the house has been cursed, and it holds the lives of anyone who lives in it captive.

“All Dogs Go to Heaven” (United Artists) “All Dogs Go to Heaven” We gotta have one for the kiddos, and listen, you can’t go wrong with a Don Bluth animation. In his family musical “All Dogs Go to Heaven,” Burt Reynolds stars as Charles B. “Charlie” Barkin, a canine casino owner who is murdered by a gambler named Carface. But, he gets a second chance at life and he uses it to seek revenge on Carface, utilizing a young girl named Anne-Marie to act out his plot. In the midst of his plans, he learns Anne-Marie’s life is in danger and he’ll have to use his time on Earth to either save her or claim his vengeance.