3 Best Movies to Stream on Prime Video This Week

Looking for a good movie to watch on Prime Video? We’ve got you covered. Whether you’re looking for a great James Bond film, an adventure movie with a twist of magic (literally) or an insanely scary film, our picks for the best movies to watch on Prime Video this week run the gamut.
Indeed, the whole James Bond franchise is streaming on Prime Video as of this month, but there’s one film in particular that would make for timely viewing as Amazon and director Denis Villeneuve are in the midst of final screen tests for the next 007. The final candidates include Jack Lowden (“Slow Horses”), Callum Turner (“Eternity”) and Josh O’Connor (“Challengers”), but of course there’s always the possibility that a dark horse candidate emerges.
So as we wait with bated breath, pass the time with these three excellent films.
“Casino Royale”
Final tests are underway for the next James Bond actor, so what better time to revisit one of the best films in the entire franchise? “Casino Royale” reinvented the 007 series for the 21st century, with controversial choice Daniel Craig immediately making clear he would be one of the best Bond actors ever in this grounded, surprisingly emotional take on the classic spy. What makes this movie even more incredible is that it’s directed by Martin Campbell, who also directed another one of the Bond franchise’s best reboots in the Pierce Brosnan-led “GoldenEye.” All the Bond movies are streaming on Prime Video right now, but for this week, start with “Casino Royale.”
“Now You See Me: Now You Don’t”
Wanna see a magic trick? The popular “Now You See Me” franchise returned last year with the third entry, “Now You See Me: Now You Don’t,” and now the magic caper is streaming on Prime Video. Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Isla Fisher and Lizzy Caplan all return to reprise their roles as magicians with hearts of gold, while this new film threads in a Gen Z angle with new cast members Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa and Ariana Greenblatt. It’s fun!
“The Witch”
If you’re looking for a good scary movie to watch, you can’t go wrong with “The Witch.” This 2015 film was the breakout for both star Anya Taylor-Joy and director Robert Eggers, who would go on to make “The Lighthouse,” “The Northman” and “Nosferatu.” Set in 1630s New England, it is a hyper-realistic tale of a family haunted by a witch who lives in the woods. But the way Eggers frames the whole thing, with naturalistic cinematography and period-accurate dialogue, heightens the tension even more. It’s a truly terrifying movie, building to an unforgettable climax. There’s a reason Eggers is now viewed as one of our most talented horror filmmakers.