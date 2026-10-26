3 Best Movies to Stream on Prime Video This Week

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Looking for a good movie to watch on Prime Video? We’ve got you covered. Whether you’re looking for a great James Bond film, an adventure movie with a twist of magic (literally) or an insanely scary film, our picks for the best movies to watch on Prime Video this week run the gamut.

Indeed, the whole James Bond franchise is streaming on Prime Video as of this month, but there’s one film in particular that would make for timely viewing as Amazon and director Denis Villeneuve are in the midst of final screen tests for the next 007. The final candidates include Jack Lowden (“Slow Horses”), Callum Turner (“Eternity”) and Josh O’Connor (“Challengers”), but of course there’s always the possibility that a dark horse candidate emerges.