April is almost over. But it’s never too late to watch some of the flicks Paramount+ dropped this month.

This list is made up of three of Leonardo DiCaprio most entertaining performances, including Stephen Spielberg’s “Catch Me If You Can,” in which he stars alongside fellow acting veteran Tom Hanks.

But don’t fret, this list has movies you can watch with the whole family, and two flicks that are great to tune into with your pals.

Whichever way you go, just be sure to check out the full list below.