April is almost over. But it’s never too late to watch some of the flicks Paramount+ dropped this month.
This list is made up of three of Leonardo DiCaprio most entertaining performances, including Stephen Spielberg’s “Catch Me If You Can,” in which he stars alongside fellow acting veteran Tom Hanks.
But don’t fret, this list has movies you can watch with the whole family, and two flicks that are great to tune into with your pals.
Whichever way you go, just be sure to check out the full list below.
“It Takes Two” (1995)
The ’90s were filled with fun-loving family comedies, and the Olsen sisters were often at the center of them. “It Takes Two” follows the story of a sad, wealthy girl named Alyssa (Ashley Olsen) and an orphaned tomboy named Amanda (Mary-Kate Olsen), who meet at summer camp. The two look identical, and both are trying to navigate issues with their guardians: Alyssa’s father, Roger (Steve Guttenberg), is about to marry a gold digger, while Amanda’s social worker, Diane (Kirstie Alley), is being blocked by an odd family that wants to adopt her. In a mission to bring Roger and Diane together, the girls switch places.
“Shutter Island” (2010)
Leonardo DiCaprio stars in the psychological thriller “Shutter Island” as Marshal Teddy Daniels who is investigating a patient’s disappearance at a far off psych ward for the criminally insane. During his investigation, Teddy learns the hospital isn’t what it seems, and he’ll have to face his own dark fears and secrets to find his way out of it.
“The Wood” (1999)
“The Wood” centers on three old friends Mike (Omar Epps), Roland (Taye Diggs) and Slim (Richard T. Jones) who share memories about their childhood as they get ready for Roland’s wedding. But when the groom suddenly goes missing, they’ll have to find a way to calm Roland’s nerves. And they do so through hilarious coming-of-age stories.
“The Aviator” (2004)
Leonardo DiCaprio steps in to tell the true story of billionaire tycoon Howard Hughes. On the outside Howard is a successful filmmaker, aviation pioneer, business man and ladies man in Hollywood. But behind closed doors, he struggles with paralyzing phobias.
“True Grit” (2010)
It’s the 16th anniversary of the Coen Brothers’ Josh Brolin-led Western. The film is about a 14-year-old farm girl who enlists a trigger-happy, lush of a lawman (Jeff Bridges) to help her avenge the death of her father by taking out his murderer, an outlaw named Tom Chaney (Brolin)
“I Love You, Man” (2009)
There’s not much else Peter Klaven needs. He’s got a successful career in real estate and a beautiful home with his fiancé. However, with all his hard work, he never made time to build actual friendships. And now that his wedding is almost here, he’ll have to move fast to find a best man.
“Catch Me If You Can”
“Catch Me If You Can” brings together comedy and true crime with the help of Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks. The film follows a cat and mouse chase between Frank Abagnale, Jr. — a master of deception — and FBI agent Carl Hanratty, who’s made it his mission to track down the multi-skilled con artist after he pulls a big bank heist.