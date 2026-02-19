The 8 Best New Movies and Shows to Stream This Weekend on Netflix, Apple TV and More

This week is shaping up to be one of the quieter weeks of streaming TV and film premieres of the year so far. That does not mean there is nothing new for you to look forward to this weekend on Netflix, Apple TV or any of your other streaming services, though. For starters, two of the best movies of the past few months have both made their video-on-demand debuts this week, while the third season of one popular Netflix thriller is slated to premiere Thursday. Elsewhere, a hit Apple TV series is on the verge of rolling out its first new episodes in nearly three years.

Here are the best new movies and shows you can stream this weekend.

Ralph Fiennes in “28 Years Later: The Bone Temple” (Columbia Pictures) “28 Years Later: The Bone Temple” (2026) “28 Years Later: The Bone Temple” is, like its 2025 predecessor “28 Years Later,” an unlikely cinematic miracle. Despite being directed by Nia DaCosta instead of Danny Boyle and despite coming out less than a year after the previous installment in its ongoing trilogy, “The Bone Temple” is an engaging, brutal and peculiarly haunting film. Written, once again, by “Civil War” filmmaker Alex Garland, the sequel follows through on the promise of its predecessor’s abrupt left-turn ending and picks up with young Spike (Alfie Williams) as he is forced to join a satanic post-apocalyptic cult led by the charismatic, egotistical Jimmy Crystal (Jack O’Connell). Unbeknownst to him, his run-in with Jimmy and his followers puts Spike back on a collision course with the kind-hearted Dr. Ian Kelson (Ralph Fiennes), whose complex relationship with infected zombie alpha Samson (Chi Lewis-Parry) may lead to world-changing developments. Through its two storylines, “The Bone Temple” is able to pack moments of both terrifying human horror and shocking beauty into its 109 minutes. The result is a sequel that is just as deserving of your attention as its parent film. Fortunately, it is now available to stream and buy on demand at home.

“No Other Choice” (Neon) “No Other Choice” (2025) Few filmmakers are operating at the same high level right now as South Korean auteur Park Chan-wook. His latest film, last year’s “No Other Choice,” is a heartbreaking, horrifying and scathing adaptation of Donald Westlake’s “The Ax” that follows an unassuming family man (“Squid Game” star Lee Byung-hun) as he is pushed past his breaking point after being unexpectedly laid off by his longtime employer. Desperate to return some sense of financial security to his and his family’s lives, he resolves to kill all of the other viable candidates for a forthcoming position at a paper manufacturing company. Moments of black comic hilarity and chilling violence follow, all of which are executed with the same style and unrivaled eye for visual, geographical gags that director Park has brought to so many of his films over the past 20 years. It may not be as emotionally involving as 2016’s “The Handmaiden” or 2022’s “Decision to Leave,” but “No Other Choice” is a thriller and social satire made by a filmmaker working at the very top of his game. It would be easy to take director Park for granted, but also foolish. You can see for yourself why that is, now that “No Other Choice” is finally available on-demand as of this week.

Dove Cameron and Avan Jogia in “56 Days” (Prime Video) “56 Days” Season 1 (Prime Video) Amazon’s Prime Video is vying for some of your attention this weekend with “56 Days.” The new series from showrunners Karyn Usher and Lisa Zwerling is an adaptation of Catherine Ryan Howard’s novel of the same name. It follows a woman (Dove Cameron) and man (Avan Jogia) who meet and quickly hit it off — only for the latter to end up dead 56 days after they meet. To make matters worse, Cameron’s Ciara quickly emerges as the No. 1 suspect in the other’s suspicious death. As its premise suggests, “56 Days” is a pulpy cross between a steamy romance and a psychological thriller that practically demands to be binged. That may be why Prime Video dropped all of the series’ eight episodes at once on Wednesday. If you’ve got the time and are interested in a genre cocktail like the one “56 Days” offers, you may want to consider adding the Prime Video series to your watchlist this week.

“Murder in Glitterball City” (World of Wonder Productions/HBO) “Murder in Glitterball City” (HBO Max) HBO has another true-crime documentary coming this week in the form of “Murder in Glitterball City.” Directed by Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato and based on David Dominé’s non-fiction book “A Dark Room in Glitter Ball City,” the two-part documentary explores a grisly murder in Louisville, Kentucky, one of America’s most haunted neighborhoods, and the toxic relationship, vulnerable victim and unreliable accounts connected to the crime. ALSO READ:

HBO's ‘Murder in Glitterball City’ Is Not Your Straightforward True Crime Doc, Directors Tease The doc, consequently, should be appealing to all the true-crime fans out there who are interested in explorations of not only real-life crimes but also how they affect and are shaped by the communities they occur in. The doc’s two parts both premiere Thursday night on HBO and will be available to stream simultaneously on HBO Max.

“The Night Agent” Season 3 (Christopher Saunders/Netflix) “The Night Agent” Season 3 (Netflix) A year after its second season premiered, “The Night Agent” makes its return to Netflix this week. All 10 episodes of the hit thriller series’ third season premiered at once Thursday on the streaming service, making it a prime candidate for a weekend binge-watch. Following the events of its second season, “The Night Agent” Season 3 follows Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) as he is called in to track down a young Treasury agent who is believed to have fled to Istanbul with sensitive government information after killing his boss. Before long, Peter finds himself investigating a dark money network, while also trying to avoid the paid assassins employed by the organization. He finds an unexpected ally in a relentless journalist, who helps him uncover enough, potentially destructive information to put both their lives at even greater risk. “The Night Agent” Season 3, in other words, promises to be just as explosive, pulse-pounding and propulsive as the show’s breakout first two.

“The Last Thing He Told Me” Season 2 (Apple TV) “The Last Thing He Told Me” Season 2 (Apple TV) Unlike “The Night Agent,” which has quickly followed up its last season, Apple TV’s “The Last Thing He Told Me” is returning this week after a pronounced hiatus. Indeed, it has been nearly three years since the thriller, which is based on the novel of the same name by author Laura Dave, premiered. Despite that, “The Last Thing He Told Me” Season 2 promises to drop viewers right back into its story. The new season follows Jennifer Garner’s Hannah Hall as she races with her stepdaughter Bailey (Angourie Rice) to reunite her family after her husband Owen (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) resurfaces, following five years spent on the run. The season’s first episode is set to debut Friday on Apple TV, while its remaining seven installments are slated to premiere one at a time weekly through April 10.

“Strip Law” Season 1 (Netflix) “Strip Law” Season 1 (Netflix) In addition to “The Night Agent” Season 3, Netflix is set to unveil a new adult animated comedy this week in “Strip Law.” Created by Cullen Crawford (“Star Trek: Lower Decks,” “Paradise PD”), the comedy follows an uptight lawyer who teams up with a flashy Las Vegas musician to help bring some energy and theatricality to the city’s dumbest legal cases. Overflowing with irreverent spirit, the series’ voice cast includes Adam Scott (“Severance”), Keith David (“They Live”), Janelle James (“Abbott Elementary”), Stephen Root (“Barry”) and Aimee Garcia (“Dexter”), among others. The show’s complete first season premieres Friday on Netflix, and given the streamer’s positive track record when it comes to adult animated originals, “Strip Law” may very well be worth your time and attention this weekend.