The 8 Best New Movies and Shows to Stream This Weekend on Netflix, HBO Max and More

It may only be the first full week of the year, but there is a diverse, exciting array of TV shows and movies coming to streaming this week. HBO Max, Peacock and Amazon’s Prime Video all have new seasons of certified hits arriving throughout the coming days, while Netflix is set to release the highly anticipated film adaptation of one of author Emily Henry’s most beloved novels. On top of all of that, one of 2025’s best blockbusters has finally become available to stream.

Here are the eight best new movies and TV shows you can stream this weekend.

Elle Fanning and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi in 'Predator: Badlands' (20th Century) "Predator: Badlands" (2025) Director Dan Trachtenberg's "Predator: Badlands" is an extension of the "Predator" franchise that takes it to new, refreshing and frequently thrilling places. The full scope of Trachtenberg's imagination, previously alluded to in "Prey" and "10 Cloverfield Lane" is on display in "Badlands," a film that benefits greatly from Patrick Aison's lean, no-frills screenplay. The set pieces are riveting, sci-fi imagery exciting and the dual performances given by star Elle Fanning feel simultaneously revelatory and reaffirming of her talent. After offering one of the best theatrical experiences of 2025, the film is now available to buy and rent at home. Few VOD movies could be more deserving of your time this weekend.

“His & Hers” (Netflix) “His & Hers” (Netflix) Anyone in the mood for some pulpy murder mystery thrills this week should look no further than “His & Hers.” An adaptation of author Alice Feeney’s 2020 novel of the same name, the new Netflix limited series follows an investigative journalist (Tessa Thompson) as she looks into the murder of a woman that both she and her husband (Jon Bernthal), the police detective leading the investigation, knew. As secrets are revealed, Thompson’s Anna and Bernthal’s Jack are forced to confront their own suspicions about each other. Featuring an impressive ensemble cast, which also includes Pablo Schreiber, Poppy Liu, Marin Ireland, Crystal Fox and Sunita Mani, all six episodes of “His & Hers” premiered Thursday. You can stream the series on Netflix now.

"The Pitt" Season 2 (Warrick Page/HBO Max) "The Pitt" Season 2 (HBO Max) One of 2025's biggest TV sensations returns this week. The first episode of "The Pitt" Season 2 premieres Thursday night on HBO Max, nearly one year to the day that the show made its splash debut on the streaming service. It is not often nowadays that a critically acclaimed TV drama returns on a set, yearly basis, but the return of "The Pitt," in many ways, fulfills its original promise to viewers. The medical drama was sold as a familiar, if elevated in both form and sensitivity, return to the comforts and reliability of procedural television. Its first season felt like that and more, thanks in no small part to the performances given by star Noah Wyle and the rest of the show's cast, and there is no reason to think that "The Pitt" Season 2 will not be able to replicate the magic of its first. Like any great TV procedural, "The Pitt" was built to last.

“The Traitors” Season 4 (Euan Cherry/Peacock) “The Traitors” Season 4 (Peacock) Speaking of shows that seem destined to just continue growing rather than shrinking, “The Traitors” arrives with its fourth season this week. The first three episodes of the new season, which was filmed mostly at Ardross Castle in Scotland once again, premiere all at once Thursday night on Peacock. This time around, the show’s celebrity contestants include Ron Funches, Eric Nam, Michael Rapaport, Lisa Rinna, Colton Underwood and others, and Alan Cumming is back as always as the “Traitors” presenter. The season’s trailers have promised plenty of treachery, hijinks and slip-ups, which means that its first three episodes have the potential to offer exactly the kind of reality TV fun that you may be looking for this weekend.

"People We Meet on Vacation" (Daniel Escale/Netflix) "People We Meet on Vacation" (Netflix) BookTok, this one is for you. Netflix's adaptation of Emily Henry's 2021 novel "People We Meet on Vacation" premieres Friday on the streaming service. Directed by "Hearts Beat Loud" filmmaker Brett Haley, the romantic comedy follows best friends Poppy (Emily Bader) and Alex (Tom Blyth), who routinely spend one week together on vacation every summer, as they slowly come to realize their feelings for each other. A simple summer rom-com sounds like exactly the right way to combat the dull, post-holiday blues of early January, which means "People We Meet on Vacation" may be coming at just the right time. Tune in, if you're interested.

“A Thousand Blows” (Disney/Robert Viglasky) “A Thousand Blows” Season 2 (Hulu) Like “The Pitt,” Hulu’s “A Thousand Blows” has returned in a remarkably short amount of time. Less than a year after its first season premiered, the show’s second season is set to debut Friday on Hulu. Created by “Peaky Blinders” creator Steven Knight, the historical drama about illegal bare-knuckle boxing in 1880s London is set to catch back up with all of its principal characters in its second season, including Erin Doherty’s Mary Carr, Malachi Kirby’s Hezekiah Moscow and Stephen Graham’s Henry “Sugar” Goodson. If you were a fan of “A Thousand Blows” Season 1 or just enjoy Knight’s general, clenched-fist brand of storytelling, consider checking in with the Hulu series this week.

“Industry” Season 4 (Simon Ridgway/HBO) “Industry” Season 4 (HBO Max) HBO’s “Industry” slowly but surely rose across its first three seasons to become one of the most acclaimed shows on television. Now, the series’ fourth season is set to make its premiere — over a year after its third concluded — Sunday night on HBO and HBO Max. Returning stars like Myha’la Herrold, Marisa Abela and Kit Harington are all back in the new season, which will also feature newcomers Max Minghella (“The Social Network”), Charlie Heaton (“Stranger Things”) and Kiernan Shipka (“Mad Men”), among others. Early reviews for “Industry” Season 4 have been universally positive, which means the HBO drama about young financial traders, billionaires and bankers is poised to regain its previous momentum and, therefore, just further cement its place near the top of the contemporary TV hierarchy.