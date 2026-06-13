8 Best New Movies and Shows to Stream This Weekend on Netflix, HBO Max and More

It is a quieter week for streaming premieres than usual.

On Netflix, the first-ever fully stop-motion animated Mexican film has made its streaming premiere, while the fifth season of one fan-favorite romantic drama has also arrived on the platform. Elsewhere, Hulu has unveiled the entire first season of a new British “wrong-com” and Amazon’s Prime Video has debuted the freshman season of a new, YA romance that should satisfy fans of “The Summer I Turned Pretty” and “Off Campus.”

Here are the eight best new movies and shows you can stream this weekend.

“Alice and Steve” Season 1 (Lara Cornell/Hulu) “Alice and Steve” Season 1 (Hulu) “Alice and Steve” helped kick off this week’s streaming premieres. Created by former “Sex Education” staff writer Sophie Goodhart, this “wrong-com” follows a pair of lifelong friends (Jemaine Clement and Nicola Walker) whose friendship is tested when Clement’s Steve begins dating the daughter of Walker’s Alice. The series’ entire six-episode first season debuted all at once Monday on Hulu.

Sadie Soverall as Percy Fraser in “Every Year After” (Prime Video) “Every Year After” Season 1 (Prime Video) While “Alice and Steve” promises to deliver the same kind of comedic, messy rom-com thrills as shows like “Sex Education,” Prime Video’s “Every Year After” is positioned to drive in the same angsty YA romance lane as other hit shows like “The Summer I Turned Pretty.” Based on author Carley Fortune’s best-selling novel “Every Summer After,” the new series spans the course of six years and one week in a small lake town and follows its leads (Sadie Soverall’s Percy and Matt Cornett’s Sam) as their lives are shaped by first loves and important choices. Its complete, eight-episode first season premiered binge-style Wednesday on Prime Video.

A baby elephant in “Surviving Earth.” (NBC) “Surviving Earth” (Peacock) NBC and Peacock have a treat in store this week for nature documentary fans. “Surviving Earth,” a new eight-part docuseries about the Earth’s anthropological history, premiered its first episode Thursday night on NBC. It became available to stream Friday on Peacock. The show’s remaining seven installments will follow one at a time every week, first premiering Thursday nights on NBC and the next day on Peacock. Using cutting-edge CGI animation, “Surviving Earth” shows viewers how intelligent life once existed on Earth millions of years ago.

“Sweet Magnolias” Season 5 (Netflix) “Sweet Magnolias” Season 5 (Netflix) “Every Year After” is not the only noteworthy romantic drama premiering on streaming this week. On Thursday, Netflix also unveiled the entire 10-episode fifth season of beloved original series “Sweet Magnolias.” At this point in its run, you likely know whether or not the South Carolina-set show is up your alley or not. If it is, then the series’ latest episodes, its first since Feb. 2025, likely deserve a place on your weekend watchlist this week.

“I Am Frankelda” (Netflix) “I Am Frankelda” (Netflix) “I Am Frankelda,” one of this year’s most intriguing new animated films, made its streaming debut Friday on Netflix. The Mexican stop-motion dark musical fantasy film from directors Arturo and Roy Ambriz follows a determined 19th-century Mexican writer as she journeys into her own subconscious to finally face down the monsters she has written so extensively about. The film has garnered overwhelmingly positive reviews up to this point, and its distinct, fantastical visuals and story may make it exactly what you are looking for this weekend.

“They Will Kill You” (New Line Cinema) “They Will Kill You” (HBO Max) If you want a film that is considerably darker and more violent than “I Am Frankelda” to watch this weekend, look no further than “They Will Kill You.” This action-filled horror comedy from director Kirill Sokolov hit theaters earlier this year but has now made its streaming debut this week on HBO Max. A horror comedy in the same vein as films like “Ready or Not,” the movie follows an ex-convict (Zazie Beetz) whose response to a job listing for a housekeeper at a New York City high-rise ends up putting her at the center of a desperate fight for her life against the building’s cult leaders.

Rebecca Hall in “The Listeners” (BBC) “The Listeners” (Starz) Nearly two years after it aired in the U.K., “The Listeners” is finally set to premiere in the United States. A four-episode limited series adaptation of author Jordan Tannahill’s 2021 novel of the same name, “The Listeners” stars Rebecca Hall as a teacher who finds herself suddenly tormented by a humming noise that seemingly only a few other people are able to hear. The series received largely positive reviews when it aired in the U.K., and its first episode is slated to premiere Friday on Starz (both the channel and the app).