The 8 Best New Movies and Shows to Stream This Weekend on Netflix, Hulu and More

This week’s streaming premieres include the latest Hulu sitcom from “The Mindy Project” and “Sex Lives of College Girls” creator Mindy Kaling. Elsewhere, Amazon’s Prime Video has the long-awaited fourth season of one of its most popular adult animated series arriving this week, while Apple TV has its star-studded, episodic “Cape Fear” adaptation on deck and AMC+ is set to bring “Interview with the Vampire” back in an entirely new, daring way. On HBO Max, the latest music documentary from Roots drummer and “Summer of Soul” filmmaker Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson is slated to make its debut as well.

Here are the best new movies and shows you can stream this weekend.

Nicholas Duvernay in “Not Suitable for Work” (Disney/Cara Howe) “Not Suitable for Work” Season 1 (Hulu) Mindy Kaling has made her TV return this week with “Not Suitable for Work.” Created by Kaling, the new Hulu original comedy follows a group of work-obsessed twenty-somethings as they attempt to navigate a new chapter of their lives in the aftermath of school while living in the same Manhattan neighborhood together. Featuring an ensemble cast that includes Ella Hunt, Jack Martin, Jay Ellis, Nicholas Duvernay, Ego Nwodim, Constance Wu and Victor Garber, “Not Suitable for Work” is another exploration of the difficult balance between professional and personal fulfillment from a TV creator who is no stranger to that subject matter. Its first three episodes premiered Tuesday on Hulu.

“The Legend of Vox Machina” Season 4 (Credit: Prime Video) “The Legend of Vox Machina” Season 4 (Prime Video) Less than a year after the creators over at Critical Role unveiled the first season of their second animated original series “The Mighty Nein,” they have returned this week with “The Legend of Vox Machina” Season 4. The latest season of the adult animated fantasy series picks back up with the heroes of Vox Machina as, in the wake of their victory over the Chroma Conclave in “The Legend of Vox Machina” Season 3, they find themselves facing threats both new and old. It has been nearly two years since “Vox Machina” wrapped up its third season, but the series’ latest episodes look to have the same chaotic, charming mix of profanity, carnage, heart and humor that has made it such a fan-favorite hit for the last four years. Like “Not Suitable for Work,” the first three episodes of “The Legend of Vox Machina” Season 4 all premiered at once this week on Prime Video.

“Clarkson’s Farm” Season 5 (Ellis O’Brien/Prime Video) “Clarkson’s Farm” Season 5 (Prime Video) “The Legend of Vox Machina” is not the only fan-favorite Prime Video original series that has made its long-awaited return this week. Former “Top Gear” and “The Grand Tour” presenter Jeremy Clarkson has also splashed back onto the streaming service with the latest season of his charming, farming-obsessed reality series, “Clarkson’s Farm.” Coming off its host’s most ambitious farming-related project to date (i.e., opening a pub) last season, the new episodes of “Clarkson’s Farm” promise to offer the same mix of oddball hilarity, fish-out-of-water humor and unexpected sincerity that has helped the series win over viewers from the very beginning. The first four episodes of the season all premiered Tuesday on Prime Video.

Javie Bardem in “Cape Fear.” (Apple TV) “Cape Fear” (Apple TV) “Cape Fear” is one of the most unexpected TV titles of the year. Created by Nick Antosca and based on the same novel that inspired directors J. Lee Thompson and Martin Scorsese’s previous “Cape Fear” films, the new Apple TV miniseries follows Max Cady (Javier Bardem), a villainous, sadistic ex-convict as, in the wake of his release from prison, he sets out on a demented mission of revenge against Tom and Anna Bowden (Patrick Wilson and Amy Adams), the married couple who represented him in the trial that sent him to jail 17 years prior. ALSO READ:

Why Javier Bardem Took the Risk of Playing Max Cady in Apple TV’s ‘Cape Fear’ Reimagining There is no telling if “Cape Fear” will be able to replicate the success of its film predecessors, but the talent involved in it is enough to warrant some attention. Its first two episodes premiered Friday on Apple TV.

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein in “Office Romance” (Credit: Ana Carballosa/Netflix) “Office Romance” (Netflix) If you are looking for something a bit more comedic and lighthearted to watch this week, you may not want to look further than “Office Romance.” The new romantic comedy from “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” filmmaker Ol Parker stars Jennifer Lopez as a powerful CEO whose attraction to a new employee (“Ted Lasso” star Brett Goldstein) forces her to reconsider her long-standing “zero fraternization” workplace policy. The film does not promise to break any major rom-com conventions, but not every new addition to the genre has to do that. Some just have to entertain and charm you for a few hours, and “Office Romance” may be well-suited to provide exactly that kind of escapist fun. It premiered Friday on Netflix.

“Earth, Wind & Fire (To Be Celestial vs. That’s the Weight of the World)” (HBO) “Earth, Wind & Fire (To Be Celestial vs. That’s the Weight of the World)” (HBO Max) “Summer of Soul” and “Sly Lives!” director and Roots musician Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson is back with “Earth, Wind & Fire (To Be Celestial vs. That’s the Weight of the World).” The new documentary, which is scheduled to premiere Sunday night on HBO and HBO Max, explores the life, career and enduring musical and cultural impact of the genre-bending music group Earth, Wind & Fire. Questlove’s previous documentaries have established him as a vital chronicler and documentarian of music and cultural history, and “Earth, Wind & Fire (To Be Celestial vs. That’s the Weight of the World)” only looks like it is going to further reinforce that. The new film is a must-see for not just Earth, Wind & Fire fans, but any lovers of music documentaries in general.

Sam Reid in “The Vampire Lestat.” (Sophie Giraud/AMC) “The Vampire Lestat” (AMC+) This week’s biggest TV premiere may very well be “The Vampire Lestat.” Showrunner Rolin Jones’ acclaimed Anne Rice adaptation is set to return this weekend not just with its first new episodes in nearly two years but also under an entirely new moniker. Abandoning the “Interview with the Vampire” title of its first two seasons in exchange for “The Vampire Lestat,” the series’ third season catches back up with Sam Reid’s hedonistic French vampire Lestat de Lioncourt as he embraces a new life as a bona fide rock star. If early reviews for the gothic horror series’ new episodes are to be believed, it sounds like “Interview with the Vampire” fans have a lot to look forward to this year. The show’s latest season premieres its first episode Sunday on AMC and AMC+.