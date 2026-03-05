The 8 Best New Movies and Shows to Stream This Weekend on Netflix, HBO Max and More

It is a packed week for TV streaming premieres. Prime Video, Netflix and HBO all have high-profile, promising new shows making their debuts this week, while Starz is on the verge of kicking off the final season of one of its most beloved series. Elsewhere, a star-studded mockumentary that hit movie theaters earlier this year has finally become available on-demand, and Netflix has an action-packed new sci-fi blockbuster starring “Reacher” lead Alan Ritchson premiering this week as well.

Here are the best new movies and shows you can stream this weekend.

“The Moment” (Credit: A24) “The Moment” (2026) Over a month after it hit theaters in the U.S., “The Moment” is now available to buy and rent on-demand this week. Directed by Aidan Zamiri, this winking mockumentary follows Charli XCX (playing a heightened version of herself) as she messily navigates her explosion of fame following the release of her immensely successful 2024 album “Brat.” Featuring cameos and supporting turns from Kate Berlant, Alexander Skarsgård, Rosanna Arquette, Jamie Demetriou, Hailey Benton Gates, Kylie Jenner, Rachel Sennott and others, “The Moment” earned mixed reviews from critics earlier this year. But if you are either a fan of XCX’s music or a casual viewer in the mood for an acidic take on modern celebrity culture and the music industry, “The Moment” may be worth checking out this week.

Dónal Finn and Hero Fiennes Tiffin in “Young Sherlock.” (Credit: Daniel Smith/Prime Video) “Young Sherlock” Season 1 (Prime Video) Guy Ritchie remains one of the busiest filmmakers in the world right now. Case in point: The British director has returned to viewers’ television screens this week with “Young Sherlock.” Creator Matthew Parkhill’s mystery series reimagines Arthur Conan Doyle’s enduring fictional detective Sherlock Holmes (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) as a 19-year-old Oxford University student who sets out to save his own skin and solve his first mystery after a dead body turns up on campus grounds. Inspired by Andrew Lane’s “Young Sherlock Holmes” books and directed in part by Ritchie, the Prime Video series promises to be, like Ritchie’s “MobLand” and “Gentlemen” TV shows, an extremely watchable and entertaining series full of swagger and style. If that appeals to you, then you are in luck, because all eight episodes of “Young Sherlock” Season 1 premiered Wednesday on Amazon’s Prime Video.

“This City Is Ours: A Crime Family Saga” (AMC+) “This City Is Ours: A Crime Family Saga” Season 1 (AMC+) “Young Sherlock” is not the only British crime drama premiering this week. A year after it premiered in the U.K., “This City Is Ours” is set to make its stateside debut on AMC+. Created by Stephen Butchard, this BBC One import is set in Liverpool and follows a notorious gang leader (Sean Bean) whose decision to step away from his criminal empire triggers a violent power struggle between his son (Jack McMullen) and his most-trusted lieutenant (James Nelson-Joyce). The series garnered praise from British critics last year, and if you want a slightly darker crime thriller alternative to “Young Sherlock,” “This City Is Ours” may be just what you are looking for. The show’s first episode premieres Thursday on AMC+. The remaining seven installments of its first season are set to follow one at a time every week through April 23.

Rachel Weisz in "Vladimir" (Netflix) "Vladimir" (Netflix) Netflix's streaming premieres this week are headlined by "Vladimir." The new limited series comes from creator Julia May Jonas, who adapted her own novel of the same name. A contemporary dramedy, the show follows an unnamed female literature professor (Rachel Weisz) at an esteemed upstate college who, in the midst of her husband's (John Slattery) ongoing legal fallout from his numerous affairs with students, grows increasingly attracted to the university's young, handsome new professor (Leo Woodall).

'Vladimir' Teases Scandalous Fantasies and Mental Spirals in First Trailer Frantic, blackly comic and unabashedly erotic, “Vladimir” uses its flawed, complicated heroine’s driving obsession to explore the nature of female desire, and the all-consuming power of lust and the empowerment that can be found when you rediscover your own passion. Featuring a commanding, fourth-wall-breaking lead turn from Weisz, the whole series premieres Thursday on Netflix.

“The Dinosaurs” (Netflix) “The Dinosaurs” (Netflix) Executive produced by Steven Spielberg and narrated by Morgan Freeman, “The Dinosaurs” also premieres on Netflix this week. An intended successor to the streamer’s “Life on Our Planet” series from 2023, the new nature documentary show explores the history of Earth’s dinosaurs from their initial emergence in the Triassic period through their demise in the Cretaceous–Paleogene extinction event. If you are a nature documentary fan, “The Dinosaurs” promises to be one of the biggest additions to the genre this year. All of its four episodes premiere Friday on Netflix.

Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan in “Outlander.” (Credit: Starz) “Outlander” Season 8 (Starz) This week marks the beginning of the end for Starz’s “Outlander.” Over a year after the historical romance’s seventh season ended (and 12 years after the show debuted in 2014), the first episode of “Outlander” Season 8 is set to make its streaming debut Friday on Starz. The forthcoming season will be the show’s last, which makes the next ten weeks a bit of a goodbye tour for “Outlander,” one that promises to bring the romance’s story to a fitting — and hopefully satisfying — conclusion. For longtime fans of the series, that makes the drama’s return this week a must-watch. The season’s remaining nine episodes are scheduled to follow this week’s premiere one at a time before “Outlander” eventually comes to an end, once and for all, with its series finale on May 8.

“War Machine” (Ben King/Netflix) “War Machine” (Netflix) In addition to “Vladimir” and “The Dinosaurs,” Netflix has “War Machine” coming this week. Directed by “The Hitman’s Bodyguard” filmmaker Patrick Hughes, the new science fiction film follows a U.S. Army Ranger trainee (“Reacher” star Alan Ritchson) who, in the final stage of his training, finds himself in a sudden fight for survival against an unimaginable threat. Along with Ritchson, the film’s cast includes Dennis Quaid, Stephan James, Jai Courtney and Esai Morales, and it promises to offer the kind of straight-to-streaming escapist thrills that Netflix’s subscribers have come to expect from the streamer. The film does not seem likely to leave a particularly lasting impression this year, but Ritchson has already proven himself as a capable action star and there is no reason to believe that “War Machine,” with its “Predator”-esque sci-fi action thrills, will do anything to contradict that. It premieres Friday on Netflix.