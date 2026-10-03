8 Best New Movies and Shows to Stream This Weekend on Netflix, HBO Max and More

It is a big week for new straight-to-streaming shows. The platform with this week’s biggest premiere is Netflix, which has unveiled its long-awaited limited series adaptation of “East of Eden” starring Florence Pugh, Christopher Abbott, Mike Faist and others. Elsewhere, Disney+ and Hulu both have the complete first season of the “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” creator’s new YA witch dramedy. Meanwhile, AMC+ has a new crime thriller starring Catherine Zeta-Jones on its release slate.

Here are the best new movies and shows streaming this weekend.

“Sacrifice” Season 2 (Paramount+) “Sacrifice” Season 2 (Paramount+) It has been nearly five years since the first season of “Sacrifice,” creator Chris Stokes’ thriller about an entertainment lawyer (Paula Patton) navigating the tumultuous lives of her rich and famous Hollywood clients, aired on BET+. Nonetheless, the series has made its return this week on Paramount+. The 10-episode second season of “Sacrifice” premiered Wednesday on the streaming service, catching viewers back up with Patton’s Daniella Hernandez as she fights to rebuild Blackgammon Records and protect her family’s legacy. If you were a fan of “Sacrifice” Season 1, you might want to add its second season to your watchlist this week.

Florence Pugh in “East of Eden” (Kirsty Griffin/Netflix) “East of Eden” (Netflix) One of this fall’s biggest streaming premieres has finally arrived. Creator Zoe Kazan’s ambitious, seven-part adaptation of John Steinbeck’s “East of Eden” premiered in its entirety Thursday on Netflix. Starring Florence Pugh as the ruthless Cathy Ames, the limited series brings the multigenerational story of the Trask family to life with patience and grace at every turn. also read:

‘East of Eden’: How Zoe Kazan Solved the ‘Complex Puzzle’ of Netflix's Epic Adaptation Anchored by Pugh’s ferocious lead performance, which ranks high as one of the best she has ever given, “East of Eden” has quickly emerged as one of the must-see shows of the fall TV season. You would be wise to make some time for it.

“Coven Academy” Season 1 (Disney/David Astorga) “Coven Academy” (Disney+) Disney+ and Hulu have kicked off October with some witchy fun in the form of “Coven Academy.” Created by “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” creator Tim Federle, the new supernatural dramedy follows a trio of teenage witches-in-training in New Orleans as they work toward protecting their city from the threat of dangerous and ancient forces. Boasting the exact kind of lightly spooky YA vibes that could make it a perfect early October binge-watch, “Coven Academy” is airing its episodes weekly on Freeform. However, the series dropped its complete, 10-episode first season Friday on Disney+ and Hulu, which means those interested have the opportunity to dive headfirst into “Coven Academy,” if they so choose.

James McArdle, Sienna Miller and Phoebe Fox in “War.”(Sky/HBO) “War” Season 1 (HBO Max) “War,” HBO and Sky UK’s latest co-production, arrived this week in the U.S. on HBO and HBO Max. Created by “Lupin” and “Hijack” co-creator George Kay, the star-studded new anthology drama’s debut season follows the lawyers of two prestigious London law firms as they battle over a case involving the contentious divorce between a powerful tech entrepreneur (Dominic West) and his movie star wife (Sienna Miller). A second season of “War” has already been ordered starring Marisa Tomei and “Lanterns” scene-stealer Kelly Macdonald, which means new viewers do not have to worry about the series going away anytime soon. Its first episode is streaming now on HBO Max. The remaining seven chapters of its first season will follow one at a time every week through Thursday, Nov. 19. also read:

50 Most Anticipated TV Shows of Fall 2026

“Adventure Time: Side Quests” Season 2 (Hulu/Disney+) “Adventure Time: Side Quests” Season 2 (Hulu) “Adventure Time: Side Quests,” Nate Cash’s soft reboot of the “Adventure Time” franchise, is back just four months after it made its debut on Disney+ and Hulu. When it premiered in late June, the series took viewers back to the early years of the “Adventure Time” story, catching up with Finn the Human during his childhood and exploring how him and his magical dog, Jake the Dog, became so close. Now, “Adventure Time: Side Quests” Season 2 promises to continue following its lead duo as they embark on more adventures across the fantastical land of Ooo. All 20 of the season’s episodes are streaming now on Disney+ and Hulu.

“Tip Toe” (Apple TV) “Tip Toe” (Starz) “A Very English Scandal” and “Doctor Who” writer Russell T Davies has returned this week with “Tip Toe.” A psychological thriller set in contemporary Britain, the limited series follows two next-door neighbors, a gay bar owner (Alan Cumming) and an electrician (David Morrissey), who become deadly enemies, thanks to a combination of lingering resentments, tightly held secrets and the kind of anti-LGBTQ rhetoric that has begun to seep into the internet and contemporary politics again. The series’ first episode premieres Friday on Starz, just four months after the five-part drama made its U.K. debut this past summer.

Catherine Zeta-Jones in “Kill Jackie.” (AMC+) “Kill Jackie” (AMC+) Based on author Nick Harkaway’s novel, “The Price You Pay,” AMC+’s “Kill Jackie” follows its eponymous heroine (Catherine Zeta-Jones) as her former life as an international drug smuggler catches back up to her when she discovers that the world’s most dangerous hitmen have been hired to kill her. Co-starring Ron Perlman and “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” scene-stealer Daniel Ings, “Kill Jackie” promises to be a propulsive, violent, twisty and potentially addictive crime thriller. The limited series’ first episode premieres Friday exclusively on AMC+. Its remaining seven episodes will follow suit, premiering one at a time every Friday.