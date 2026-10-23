The 8 Best New Movies and Shows to Stream This Weekend on Netflix, Hulu and More

“Phony” Season 1 (Disney/David Astorga) “Phony” Season 1 (Hulu) This week, Hulu debuted “Phony,” one of the fall’s most intriguing new shows. Created by Nick Paley, this surreal, paranoid comedy mystery follows a teenage boy (“The White Lotus” star Sam Nivola) who wakes up after a car accident convinced that his mother (Connie Britton) has been replaced by an imposter. The series has been welcomed with almost universally positive reviews from critics, and its first two episodes premiered Tuesday on Hulu. Its remaining six episodes are set to follow one at a time every Tuesday through Dec. 1.

“The Weight” (Vertical) “The Weight” (2026) “The Weight” premiered to positive reviews at the Sundance International Film Festival in January and nonetheless flew under the radar when it was released in theaters in the middle of September. A month later, the film is now available to buy and rent on-demand, and you might want to consider doing so this week. Director Padraic McKinley’s feature directorial debut is an immersive historical drama that follows a scarred veteran (Ethan Hawke) who, desperate to provide for his family during the height of the Great Depression, takes a dangerous job smuggling a fortune of gold across 100 miles of difficult wilderness.

Nobody Wants This. (L to R) Justine Lupe as Morgan, Timothy Simons as Sasha in episode 307 of Nobody Wants This. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2026 “Nobody Wants This” Season 3 (Netflix) Television’s most beloved rom-com has made its return this week. On Thursday, Netflix dropped the complete, 10-episode third season of “Nobody Wants This.” The new season catches back up with Joanne (Kristen Bell) and Noah (Adam Brody) as they take the big step of moving in together, while Sasha (Timothy Simons) and Morgan (Justine Lupe) both face new chapters of their lives that could end up leading them to each other. This season’s new additions include Sarah Silverman and Andrew Rannells, which means “Nobody Wants This” has somehow gotten even starrier. If you are a fan of the series, making time this weekend for its latest episodes seems like a bit of a no-brainer.

“Swipe Right on the Devil” (Hulu) “Swipe Right on the Devil” (Hulu) True crime fans may want to log into Hulu this weekend. On Thursday, the streamer unveiled a new true-crime docuseries that just so happens to be a perfect fit for Spooky Season. A three-part doc, “Swipe Right on the Devil” explores the disappearance of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe after a Tinder date. As investigators look into her disappearance, they find themselves spiraling down a rabbit hole involving manipulation, witchcraft and a self-proclaimed warlock hell bent on building his own coven of witches. All three of the doc’s chapters are streaming now.

“The Cycle” (Shudder) “The Cycle” (Shudder) “The Cycle” is shaping up to be October’s buzziest and most acclaimed straight-to-streaming horror premiere. Directed by Jordan Downey, the new Shudder original follows a forensic anthropologist (“Daredevil” star Deborah Ann Woll) whose long-missing father’s body is mysteriously found at a crime scene in a twist-of-fate that forces her to confront her own, dark past. A crime drama with a gnarly horror bent, “The Cycle” has been earning rave reviews in recent weeks, following its world premiere at Fantastic Fest in September. It has even received an early stamp of approval from Stephen King himself, just in case horror fans needed any more reasons to check out “The Cycle” on Shudder this weekend. also read:

The 7 Best Horror Movies on Netflix in October 2026

“Lupin” Season 4 (Emmanuel Guimier/Netflix) “Lupin” Season 4 (Netflix) It has been three years since “Lupin” Season 3 premiered on Netflix, but the beloved French thriller made its long-awaited return to the streaming platform this week. Catching back up with Omar Sy’s Assane Diop, “Lupin” Season 4 follows its protagonist after he finishes a four-year stint in prison with the hopes of finally starting a new life with his family. However, his plans are complicated when a mysterious copycat forces him to revisit some of his most brilliant past schemes. “Lupin” fans have likely had the show’s return date circled on their calendars for months. Now, they finally have the chance to dive into its newest adventures.

“Paralyzed by Hope: The Maria Bamford Story” (Netflix) “Paralyzed by Hope: The Maria Bamford Story” (Netflix) Director Judd Apatow’s third documentary of the year debuted on streaming this week. Ten months after its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, Apatow’s “Paralyzed by Hope: The Maria Bamford Story” arrived Friday on Netflix. Co-directed by Apatow and Neil Berkeley, the film explores the mental health journey that led Maria Bamford to develop her singular, fearless brand of comedy. “Paralyzed by Hope,” in other words, promises to offer some insight into the life of one of modern comedy’s most distinct voices, all while celebrating her work at the same time. Comedy fans everywhere should add it to their watchlists this weekend.