The 8 Best New Movies and Shows to Stream This Weekend on Netflix, Apple and More

Here are the best new movies and shows you can stream this weekend.

“Minimum Wage” Season 1 (Netflix) “Minimum Wage” Season 1 (Netflix) Netflix kicked off the week with the Monday premiere of “Minimum Wage,” its new mockumentary sitcom based on the popular web series of the same name. Created by Jeremy Garelick and Will Phelps, the series follows a group of teenagers working on minimum wage as they struggle to operate and manage the local pizzeria where they all work. The show’s complete, 14-episode season premiered on Monday, and it has been welcomed with largely positive reviews. Boasting an ensemble class that counts Randall Park and “SNL” newcomer Grace Reiter among its stars, “Minimum Wage” could be your new sitcom obsession.

“The One About Matthew Perry” (Netflix) “The One About Matthew Perry” (Netflix) Two years after she made waves with her Nickelodeon exposé docuseries, “Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV,” Emmy-winning director Mary Robertson returned this week with “The One About Matthew Perry.” The three-part Netflix doc premiered Tuesday on Netflix. The docuseries explores not only its subject’s rise to fame and the immense success that his starring role on “Friends” brought him, but also his private and personal struggles with addiction, the tragic circumstances surrounding his death and his pop culture legacy. If you want to get to know one of the biggest television stars of the last 30 years a little better, you might want to check out “The One About Matthew Perry” this weekend. also read:

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“Love Island: Australia” Season 8 (Hulu) “Love Island: Australia” Season 8 (Hulu) “Love Island: Australia” returned this week with its eighth season. Featuring the return of presenter Sophie Monk and a new group of flirtatious men and women looking for love, “Love Island: Australia” Season 8 has quickly emerged as this week’s biggest reality TV premiere. Whether you are a longtime fan of the “Love Island” franchise or just so happen to be interested in finally diving into its romantic, chaotically messy pool, “Love Island: Australia” Season 8 likely deserves a spot on your weekend watchlist.

“Dead-End Job” Season 1 (Darae Lee/Netflix) “Dead-End Job” Season 1 (Netflix) Netflix has another potential international hit on its hands this week with “Dead-End Job.” The new Korean thriller series, written by Kyeong Min-sun and Lee Shin-ji, follows a 30-something man (Lee Jae-wook) who accepts a part-time job that pays 50 times normal wage only to find out that the gig is far more nightmarish, dangerous and terrifying than he ever could have imagined. A premiere seemingly perfect for Halloween week, “Dead-End Job” promises to deliver enough thrills, twists and scares to be more than worth the price of admission. All of its episodes start streaming Friday on Netflix.

“Dexter: Resurrection” Season 2 (Matt Infante/Paramount+) “Dexter: Resurrection” Season 2 (Paramount+) A little over a year after it brought its franchise back to grisly life, “Dexter: Resurrection” is set to make its triumphant return this week. The “Dexter” sequel series’ second season premieres Friday on Paramount+. Catching back up with Michael C. Hall’s murderous serial killer, “Dexter: Resurrection” Season 2 follows him as he grapples with the setbacks and malaise of middle age, all while squaring off against a number of new foes. The season’s cast additions include Dan Stevens, Brian Cox and Bokeem Woodbine. Together, they expand what was already an impressive ensemble, with Hall, Uma Thurman, James Remar and Krysten Ritter all reprising their Season 1 roles.

“Nocturne” Season 1 (Apple TV) “Nocturne” Season 1 (Apple TV) A week after “Slow Horses” Season 6 wrapped up its six-episode run, Apple TV has a new crime drama arriving on its platform in the form of “Nocturne.” Based on Alexander Ahndoril and Alexandra Coelho Ahndoril’s “Joona Linna” novels, the new series follows a former homicide detective (Liev Schreiber) who relocates to a small Pennsylvania town that comes under attack from an imprisoned serial killer (Stephen Graham). In addition to Schreiber and Graham, the show’s ensemble cast includes Zazie Beetz, Bill Camp, Rory Culkin, Chrissy Metz and Poorna Jagannathan. Its first two episodes premiere Friday on Apple TV, so if you want to add a new drama to your weekly TV rotation, consider checking out “Nocturne.” also read:

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“SCTV: The Greatest Show You’ve Never Heard Of” (Netflix) “SCTV: The Greatest Show You’ve Never Heard Of” (Netflix) Netflix’s final noteworthy premiere of the week is a celebration of one of the greatest and most influential shows in the history of comedy. Directed by Jason Hehir, “SCTV: The Greatest Show You’ve Never Heard Of” takes a look back at “SCTV,” the legendary Canadian sketch show that introduced the world to some of the biggest comedic stars of the last 50 years and also helped shaped the comic tastes of many of its viewers and admirers. Featuring sit-down interviews with the likes of Martin Short, Eugene Levy, Tom Hanks, Bob Odenkirk, Rick Moranis, Kathryn Hahn and the late, great Catherine O’Hara, “SCTV: The Greatest Show You’ve Never Heard Of” is this week’s most exciting documentary debut. It premieres Friday on Netflix.