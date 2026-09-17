The 8 Best New Movies and Shows to Stream This Weekend on Netflix, Apple and More

It is a packed week of TV premieres. Amazon’s Prime Video is rolling out its new, long-awaited “Reacher” spin-off, while Apple has the sixth season of one of its best shows arriving as well. Elsewhere, Paramount+ has new seasons of two wildly different animated and live-action originals. Netflix‘s slate this week, meanwhile, is anchored by the latest installment in Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s “Monster” anthology series and HBO Max has the new comedy from “Catastrophe” and “Bad Sisters” creator Sharon Horgan debuting Sunday.

Here are the best new movies and shows you can stream this week.

Maria Sten in “Neagley.” (Prime Video) “Neagley” Season 1 (Prime Video) The same day “Reacher” wrapped up its fourth season, Prime Video dropped the entire, eight-episode first season of its new “Reacher” spin-off, “Neagley.” A spotlight outing for Maria Sten’s Frances Neagley, the series follows its fan-favorite “Reacher” scene-stealer as she seeks justice for the killing of a beloved friend from her past. In doing so, she unknowingly puts herself on a path to discovering a dangerous source of evil. If you are a fan of “Reacher,” then “Neagley” Season 1 definitely deserves a place on your watchlist this week.

Gary Oldman in “Slow Horses” Season 6, Episode 1 (Apple TV) “Slow Horses” Season 6 (Apple TV) It is the most wonderful time of the year: “Slow Horses” is back. Apple TV’s Emmy-winning spy thriller kicked off its sixth season in four years this week. Based on two of author Mick Herron’s best-selling “Slough House” novels, “Slow Horses” Season 6 follows the show’s central crew of MI5 outcasts as they find themselves being hunted by a pair of mysterious assassins, all while contending with the reemergence of River Cartwright’s (Jack Lowden) dangerous mercenary father, Frank Harkness (Hugo Weaving). Olivia Cooke and Rosalind Eleazar are also set to return in “Slow Horses” Season 6, which promises to be just as entertaining and thrilling as fans have come to expect from the series. The season’s first episode is streaming now. Its remaining five chapters will follow weekly one at a time through Oct. 21. also read:

'Slow Horses' Team Unpacks Season 6's 'Seamless' Showrunner Change and That Violent Premiere

A still from the “South Park” Season 29 premiere. (Comedy Central) “South Park” Season 29 (Paramount+) “South Park” is back, and thanks to its recent, cheeky rebranding, it is going by “South America” this time. The adult animated series’ 29th season premiered Wednesday on Comedy Central and made its Paramount+ debut the next day. (The season will follow that release schedule for its entire run, dropping its episodes first on Comedy Central and then the next day on Paramount+.) If “South Park” Season 28 was any indication, viewers should likely expect even more no-holds-barred gags made at the expense of the Trump administration. Indeed, “South Park” seems as unafraid as ever of the controversies that its episodes tend to stir.

Ella Beatty as Lizzie Borden in “Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story” (Photo Credit: Courtesy of Netflix) “Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story” (Netflix) Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s “Monster” anthology series is back with its fourth season, “Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story.” Starring Ella Beatty as its infamous subject, the new season centers on Borden and the 1892 real-life axe murders of her father (Charlie Hunnam) and stepmother (Rebecca Hall), for which she was tried and acquitted. All eight of the season’s episodes premiered Thursday on Netflix, and if last year’s “The Ed Gein Story” is any indication, “The Lizzie Borden Story” seems primed to be one of this week’s biggest and most divisive shows. If you are a fan of the previous “Monster” seasons, the show’s latest deserves a spot on your watchlist.

Alan Cumming and the cast of “The Traitors: New Blood.” (Euan Cherry/NBC) “The Traitors: New Blood” Season 1 (Peacock) “The Traitors: New Blood” has made its long-awaited debut this week. Peacock’s new “Traitors” spin-off revolves, once again, around Alan Cumming’s eccentric presenter. This time, however, the contestants participating in his game of social deception are not familiar celebrities but civilians. The new show’s first two episodes both premiered Thursday on Peacock. Fans, therefore, have the chance to finally watch a version of the show where they do not have any pre-existing perceptions or connections to those they’re watching onscreen. That’s an experiment that could either leave some “Traitors” fans wanting for more or result in the franchise’s most exciting and unpredictable season to date.

Helen Mirren in “MobLand” Season 2 (Luke Varley/Paramount+) “MobLand” Season 2 (Paramount+) Over a year after it made its debut on Paramount+ in the summer of 2025, “MobLand” is back with its second season. The crime drama’s sophomore season finds Tom Hardy‘s Harry Da Souza forced to walk a difficult tightrope as the Harrigan crime family struggles to form a united front in the face of rising rivals from other, ambitious outfits and families. In addition to Hardy’s Harry, this season sees Helen Mirren’s Maeve, Pierce Brosnan’s Conrad and Paddy Considine’s Kevin Harrigan all return for more criminal misadventures. The season’s first episode premieres Friday on Paramount+.

Jamie Roy and Harriet Slater in “Outlander: Blood of My Blood.” (Starz) “Outlander: Blood of My Blood” Season 2 (Starz) “MobLand” is not the only breakout 2025 hit that is kicking off its second season this week. Starz is also set to unveil the Season 2 premiere of its “Outlander” spin-off, “Outlander: Blood of My Blood,” on Friday. Last year, “Blood of My Blood” offered many of the same, sweeping romantic thrills that first drew so many viewers to “Outlander.” By picking back up with its franchise’s multigenerational story of love and time travel, there is nothing to suggest “Outlander: Blood of My Blood” Season 2 will move away from what made its debut season successful. Its first episode premieres Friday.