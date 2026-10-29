Everything New on Peacock in November

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November is shaping up to be an exciting month for Peacock subscribers.

On Monday, Nov. 23, the streamer is set to drop the complete first season of “Dig.” Created by Mike Schur (“The Good Place,” “A Man on the Inside”) and Amy Poehler, the new comedy series follows a team of archaeologists after their long-overlooked leader (Poehler) decides to cover-up the discovery of a monumental historical artifact from her credit-taking boss (Hugh Laurie). Poehler and Schur’s involvement alone is enough to make “Dig” one of this year’s most promising new TV comedies.