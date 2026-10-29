November is shaping up to be an exciting month for Peacock subscribers.
On Monday, Nov. 23, the streamer is set to drop the complete first season of “Dig.” Created by Mike Schur (“The Good Place,” “A Man on the Inside”) and Amy Poehler, the new comedy series follows a team of archaeologists after their long-overlooked leader (Poehler) decides to cover-up the discovery of a monumental historical artifact from her credit-taking boss (Hugh Laurie). Poehler and Schur’s involvement alone is enough to make “Dig” one of this year’s most promising new TV comedies.
Earlier in the month, “The Good Daughter” is slated to premiere on Thursday, Nov. 12. Based on author Karin Slaughter’s best-selling novel of the same name, the new six-episode drama follows a pair of estranged sisters (Rose Byrne and Meghann Fahy) who are brought back to their hometown by a violent crime. All of the series’ episodes are set to premiere at once, making “The Good Daughter” a prime candidate for a weekend binge.
The streamer’s other November arrivals include a number of worthwhile, beloved movies, including “It’s a Wonderful Life,” “Notting Hill,” “Nightcrawler,” “Planes, Trains and Automobiles,” “The Princess Bride” and “Pride and Prejudice.”
Below, you can find the full list of everything new on Peacock in November.
November 1
“2 Fast 2 Furious”
“12 Strong”
“13 Hours: The Secret Soldier of Benghazi”
“2012”
“Air Force One”
“Almost Christmas”
“American Sniper”
“Another Man’s Wife”
“Babe”
“A Bad Moms Christmas”
“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”
“Beetlejuice”
“Belfast”
“The Best Man Holiday”
“The Boss Baby”
“The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader”
“The Contractor”
“The Croods”
“Despicable Me”
“Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who!”
“Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat”
“Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax”
“End of Watch”
“The Family Man”
“Fargo”
“The Fast and the Furious”
“The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift”
“Fast & Furious”
“Fast Five”
“Friendsgiving”
“Gifted”
“Hacksaw Ridge”
“The Hitman’s Bodyguard”
“The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard”
“Identity Thief”
“It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie”
“It’s a Wonderful Life”
“Jingle All the Way”
“Kung Fu Panda”
“The Legend of Frosty the Snowman”
“Lone Survivor”
“Love Actually”
“Madagascar”
“Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa”
“Meet the Parents”
“Meet the Fockers”
“A Merry Friggin’ Christmas”
“Nightcrawler”
“Notting Hill”
“Now You See Me”
“Now You See Me 2”
“Planes, Trains and Automobiles”
“Pride and Prejudice”
“The Princess Bride”
“Rango”
“Rise of the Guardians”
“Scent of a Woman”
“The Secret Life of Pets”
“The Secret Life of Pets 2”
“The Shack”
“Spy Kids”
“Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams”
“Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over”
“The Star”
“Sweet Home Alabama”
“Trolls”
“Unbroken”
“Up in the Air”
“Wild Child” Season 7 Premiere (NBC)
November 2
“The Outfit”
“The Rise: The Women of NASCAR”
November 3
Election Night 2026: Midterms + Multiview (NBC News Now Simulcast)
“St. Denis Medical” Season 3 Premiere
“The American Society of Magical Negroes”
“The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins” Season 2 Premiere
November 4
“Reagan”
November 6
“The Uprising”
“Christmas Rewrite”
“The Real Housewives of Orange County” Season 20 Reunion Part 1, Extended & Uncensored (Bravo)
November 12
“Firestarter”
“The Good Daughter” (Peacock)
“The Killer’s Game”
November 13
“Southern Charm” Season 12
November 14
“QUÉDAT: El Señor de Los Cielos Podcast Oficial” Season 1 Finale (Telemundo)
“The Hunger Games”
“The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”
“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1”
“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2”
“The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes”
November 16
“You Won’t Be Alone”
November 17
“Still Flipping Out” Season 1 Finale (Bravo)
“Sin Senos Sí Hay Paraíso” Season 4 (Telemundo)
November 19
“Nelly & Ashanti: We Belong Together” Season 2 (Peacock)
“Never Let Go”
“Small Town Trouble: Texas” Season 1 (Bravo)
November 20
“The Traitors: New Blood” Season 5 Finale (NBC)
“The Traitors Australia” Season 3
“Unbearable Christmas”
November 21
“Alien: Romulus”
November 22
“Homicide For The Holidays” Season 6A – Premiere (Oxygen)
November 23
“Ambulance”
“Dig” (Peacock)
“Rented a Billionaire Husband for Christmas” Season 1 (Microdrama, Mobile Only)
“The Return of My Mafia Husband” Season 1 (Microdrama, Mobile Only)
November 24
Miss Universe 2026 (Telemundo)
“Dragons: Rescue Riders” Season 1 (Peacock Exclusive)
November 25
Countdown to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2026 (NBC Simulcast)
November 26
“M3GAN 2.0”
“M3GAN 2.0” (Unrated)
November 27
100th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (NBC Simulcast)
The National Dog Show (NBC Simulcast)
“Shop What Happens”
“And Love Knocked”
November 30
Purina’s Incredible Dog Challenge 2026 Finale (NBC)