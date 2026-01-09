Netflix’s new thriller “His & Hers” not only packs a hair-raising murder case, but the star-studded cast is just as exciting as well.

The series takes place in a small, sleepy town in Georgia called Dahlonega, where former news anchor Anna Andrews launches into full-on investigative reporting after learning about the murder of her high school friend. In the midst of that, she winds up reconnecting with her estranged husband, Detective Jack Harper, who is also looking into the incident.

Between juggling the grief, work and the contention in their relationship, the pair have their work cut out for them. Check out the cast below and see what stars make up the town.

Tessa Thompson as Anna in “His & Hers” (Netflix) Tessa Thompson as Anna Andrews Tessa Thompson joins the series as Anna, a journalist who turns away from her job as a WSK TV News anchor after going through a traumatic experience. However, she returns to her craft to crack the case of who murdered her high school friend. Thompson previously starred in “Dear White People,” “Hedda” and the “Creed” films, and she also plays Valkyrie in the MCU, including “Thor: Ragnarok” and “Avengers: Endgame.” Her TV credits include “Veronica Mars” and “Westworld.”

Jon Bernthal as Jack in “His & Hers” (Netflix) Jon Bernthal as Jack Jon Bernthal plays Jack, Anna’s estranged husband. He lost his job in Atlanta and has since moved to his hometown of Dahlonega, where he has taken a new role as a detective with the town’s sheriff’s office. The murder hits close to home, and it may lead him back to communicating with Anna, who’s also investigating the incident. A fellow Marvel star, Bernthal previously starred in “The Punisher” on Netflix and returned as Frank Castle in “Daredevil: Born Again” with a solo Disney+ special and a role in “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” on the way. His credits also include “The Walking Dead,” “Fury,” “The Accountant 2,” “Wolf of Wall Street” and more. Read Next

Jon Bernthal's Punisher to Lead His Own 2026 Disney+ Special Presentation

Sunita Mani as Priya in “His & Hers” (Netflix) Sunita Mani as Priya Sunita Mani stars as Priya, a young and excited new detective at Dahlonega Sheriff’s Office, who assists Jack on the murder case and quickly comes up with her own theories on what really happened. Mani previously starred in “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “Glow,” “A Nice Indian Boy,” “Save Yoursevlves!” and more. She’s also a dancer, and famously featured in the “Turn Down for What” music video.

Crystal Fox as Alice in “His & Hers” (Netflix) Crystal Fox as Alice Crystal Fox comes in as Anna’s mother Alice. After a tragedy, she hadn’t heard from her daughter in a year, though Jack has continued to check on her. Alice is strong-minded and lives on her own, but her health has steadily declined and its causing some strange behavior. Fox previously starred in “Driving Miss Daisy,” “In the Heat of the Night,” “Big Little Lies,” “A Fall From Grace” and more.

Pablo Schreiber as Richard in in “His & Hers” (Netflix) Pablo Schreiber as Richard Pablo Schreiber comes in as Richard, a highly-skilled cameraperson and Anna’s top choice to help her in the field as a reporter. But he’s also the husband of Anna’s professional nemesis, Lexy Jones. Schreiber previously starred in “Halo,” “Den of Thieves,” “13 Hours,” “Orange Is the New Black,” “American Gods,” “Candy” and more. Read Next

The Top 21 New Movies Streaming Right Now

Rebecca Rittenhouse in “His & Hers” (Netflix) Rebecca Rittenhouse as Lexy Jones Rebecca Rittenhouse stars as Lexy Jones, Anna’s arch-enemy in the newsroom and the wife of popular cameraman Richard. Lexy now holds the anchor position Anna used to have at WSK TV News, and the ambitious and smart journalist doesn’t plan on giving it up. Rittenhouse previously starred in “Maggie,” “Blood & Oil,” “The Body,” “Good on Paper,” “Unfriended: Dark Web” and more.

Marin Ireland as Zoe in “His & Hers” (Netflix) Marin Ireland as Zoe Marin Ireland comes in as Zoe, Jack’s sharp-tongued sister. She’s letting Jack stay with her and her 6-year-old daughter Meg until he gets himself back on his feet. Zoe lives a pretty lackluster life but the recent murder in the town has kept her intrigued and busy lately. Ireland previously starred in “Hell or High Water,” “The Umbrella Academy,” “Devil in Disguise,” “Eileen,” “Materialists,” “Homeland,” “The Dark and the Wicked” and more.

Chris Bauer as Clyde in “His & Hers” (Netflix) Chris Bauer as Clyde Chris Bauer stars as Clyde, the husband of the murder victim, Rachel. The pizza chain owner is one of the suspects on Jack’s roster. Though he’s boastful, the businessowner also has some secrets he’s keeping under wraps. Bauer previously starred in “True Blood,” “The Little Things,” “The Wire,” “Heels” and more.