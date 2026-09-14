How to Watch the 2026 Emmys on TV or Streaming

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Television’s most glamorous night has finally arrived. Monday marks the 2026 Emmy Awards, and with it the outcome of some of the year’s biggest Hollywood award races as the NBC and Peacock ceremony promises to be a battle between the old and the new.

The final season of HBO Max’s “Hacks” landed 24 nominations this year, but it is facing stiffer competition than usual in the form of “Widow’s Bay.” The breakout Apple TV horror comedy became the year’s most decorated freshman show with 19 total nominations and is shaping up to be a potential awards juggernaut.

Elsewhere, while HBO Max’s “The Pitt” showed out at last year’s Emmys and garnered another 25 nominations for its second season, Apple TV’s “Pluribus” (18 nominations) and HBO’s “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” (9 nominations) could potentially give it a run for its money in some categories.

Here is how, when and where you can watch the 2026 Emmys:

Where are the Emmys airing this year?

The 78th Annual Emmy Awards will air live on NBC.

Can I stream the Emmys?

Yes! In addition to airing on NBC, the 2026 Emmy Awards will also be available to stream live simultaneously on Peacock.

What time do the Emmys start?

This year’s Emmy Awards will kick off at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

Who is hosting this year’s Emmys?

“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” star Mariska Hargitay has been tapped to host the 2026 Emmys. She is stepping into the role after comedian Nate Bargatze hosted last year.

How do I watch the red carpet arrivals?

Viewers will have a few different ways to experience the 2026 Emmys red carpet — though, it should be noted that this year’s ceremony will actually feature a blue carpet. For starters, E! will kick off its “Countdown to the Emmys” red carpet special at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET.

NBC will also be hosting a TikTok Live from the Emmys red carpet beginning at 4 p.m. PT. Viewers can tune in at tiktok.com/@nbc. Meanwhile, those in the Los Angeles area will be able to watch KTLA’s red carpet “Live From the Emmys” coverage starting at 3 p.m. PT.

Who will be at the Emmys this year?

The Television Academy has already released the list of this year’s Emmy presenters, including Jamie Lee Curtis, Emma D’Arcy, Julia Garner, Woody Harrelson, Awkwafina, Matthew McConaughey, Shailene Woodley, Emmy Rossum, Sofía Vergara, John Mulaney, Odessa A’zion, Linda Cardellini, Macaulay Culkin, Alan Cumming, Sally Field, Jon Hamm, David Harbour, Marcello Hernández, Peter Krause, Dan Levy, Julianna Margulies, Annie Murphy, Niecy Nash-Betts, Keke Palmer, Amanda Peet, Amy Poehler, Florence Pugh, Rachel Sennott and Zendaya, among others.

In addition to its annual In Memoriam segment honoring the television artists who have passed within the past year, this year’s Emmys will also feature star-studded anniversary celebrations for “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Charlie’s Angels.” “Buffy” stars David Boreanaz and Sarah Michelle Gellar are expected to appear for the former, while Kate Jackson, Cheryl Ladd and Jaclyn Smith will take part in the show’s “Charlie’s Angels” celebration.

Have any of the winners been announced?

Yes! A number of Emmys were already given out earlier this month at this year’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards. “Widow’s Bay” guest star Betty Gilpin took home an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series, while the Apple TV hit series also nabbed wins for its casting, production design, sound editing, sound mixing, cinematography, score and music supervision.

David Harbour and Linda Cardellini both won awards for their supporting turns in HBO’s “DTF St. Louis” as well, while Alan Cumming was named Outstanding Host for a Reality/Reality Competition Program for “The Traitors.” You can find the full list of this year’s Creative Arts Emmy winners here.